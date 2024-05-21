Contract Details For Steelers’ 2024 Undrafted Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to contracts with five undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft and all of them have since gone on to sign contracts with the team. With those five contracts now filed with the NFLPA, I can now pass along the details, thanks to former NFL agent Joel Corry of CBS Sports. The five undrafted players signed right after the draft this year were quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr., running back Daijun Edwards, inside linebacker Jacoby Windmon, and outside linebacker Julius Welschof.

As usual, the five undrafted free agent players signed this year have three-year contracts. Additionally, all five have minimum base salaries in their three-year contracts with none of that money being guaranteed.

The only guaranteed money given to the five undrafted players signed this year came in the form of signing bonuses, which is also not surprising. Plumlee received the highest signing bonus of the five players at $35,000. Bishop was next with a $25,000 signing bonus. Edwards received an $18,000 signing bonus and he is followed by Windmon at $10,000 and Welschof at $5,000.

In total, the Steelers doled out $93,000 in guaranteed money to the five undrafted free agents they signed in 2024.