Report: Steelers Bring In LB Nick Kwiatkoski For Tryout

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to explore adding to their inside linebacker depth. According to 93.7 The Fan’s Colin Dunlap, veteran linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski is being brought in for a tryout.

Kwiatkoski — from Bethel Park and WVU — was a 2016 4th round pick by Chicago and has also played for the Raiders and Falcons. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) June 13, 2023

Based on the wording of Dunlap’s tweet, it sounds like the tryout happened either yesterday or today. As he notes, Kwiatkoski is a local who grew up in Pittsburgh and played his college ball at West Virginia. If you want to go way back, check out our scouting report on him below, with Kwiatkoski earning high marks for his hit power and intangibles.

A fourth-round pick of the Chicago Bears, he appeared in 57 games for them, starting 22, recording 184 tackles with six sacks and four forced fumbles. He moved onto the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2020 season, starting 12 games that year before becoming a backup the following year. In 2022, he appeared in 12 games as a reserve with the Atlanta Falcons, logging all his snaps on special teams (228 of them) and ending the year with seven tackles.

For his career, Kwiatkoski has appeared in 89 games, recording 293 tackles.

Pittsburgh’s inside linebacker depth does look a bit weak, especially with DC Teryl Austin’s comments that Mark Robinson is still a year away. Behind presumed starters Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts, the only other proven player is Tanner Muse, signed primarily for his special teams value as a Marcus Allen replacement.

The Steelers have shuffled their inside linebacker room this offseason, bringing in Holcomb and Roberts in addition to Muse. The team also brought in veteran Kwon Alexander for a visit weeks ago but he did not sign.