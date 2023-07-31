Homegrown Hopeful: Kenny Robinson Aiming To Become Next Pittsburgh-Area Native To Stick With Steelers

Sometimes, all you need is an opportunity.

Fourth-year veteran safety Kenny Robinson is getting just that through the first four days of training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. He’s making the most of the opportunity, too.

With star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick excused from practice while dealing with a personal matter and veteran safety Damontae Kazee now dealing with an ankle injury that has him week-to-week, reps are available for a number of safeties aiming to carve out a role for the Black and Gold.

Robinson, a Pittsburgh native out of Wilkinsburg, is making the most of those reps and turned in a sparkling day on Sunday on Chuck Noll Field.

In the first team session of 11v11 Sunday, Robinson picked off backup quarterback Mason Rudolph on a slant route intended for wide receiver Cody White. According to Steelers Depot’s own Alex Kozora, who was at practice again taking copious notes, Robinson was lurking on the play and stepped in front of Rudolph’s throw for the interception.

Later on in the same session, per Kozora’s Day Four training camp diary, Robinson flew downhill on a screen pass to running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and blew up the play for a loss of two yards, and then closed out the session in strong fashion, breaking up a deep shot on the final play on a pre-snap penalty in which undrafted free agent quarterback Tanner Morgan correctly took a shot down the field.

Robinson really turned heads on Sunday with his playmaking, and he closed out his great day with his second interception of the afternoon off of Rudolph again, according to Kozora.

“Mason Rudolph in at quarterback. Some pressure and Rudolph doesn’t have his feet perfectly set but fires downfield in the area of Calvin Austin III running near the left sideline, between that and the hash. Ball should be outside shoulder but isn’t and Kenny Robinson tracks and finds the ball, leaping and high-pointing the ball for his second interception – both off Rudolph – of the day,” Kozora wrote regarding Robinson in his practice diary.

The two interceptions are certainly worth noting from Robinson. Making plays will get you noticed in training camp.

While it’s important to make plays in actual games too, not just in practice, making those plays and showing off his hands is an important first step for the fourth-year pro who is aiming to stick with his hometown team.

Robinson earned praise from Kozora after a strong day.

“Kenny Robinson certainly boosted his stock today. Two quality interceptions and read a screen to McFarland well. Dude made plays and found the football. That’s gonna get you noticed,” Kozora wrote.

The West Virginia product earned praise from head coach Mike Tomlin, too, unsolicited. That’s a tremendous sign for Robinson.

“I was appreciative of the playmaking from Kenny Robinson today,” Tomlin said following Sunday’s practice. “Another guy who had the opportunity to rise up because of the short lines.”

As a veteran of the pro game, Robinson has a real chance to push for a roster spot in his hometown, potentially becoming the latest Pittsburgh-area product to stick.

Previously, long snapper Christian Kuntz — a Chartiers Valley grad and Bridgeville native who attended Duquesne — earned a job ahead of the 2021 season and has been the Steelers’ long snapper the last two seasons. Bethel Park grad and Pittsburgh native Nick Kwiatkoski, who attended West Virginia like Robinson, was signed this offseason as depth at linebacker.

Of course, there’s also rookie second-round cornerback Joey Porter Jr — a North Allegheny and Penn State graduate — aiming to stick in Pittsburgh as well.

Former Aliquippa standout and West Virginia safety Dravon Askew-Henry was another Pittsburgh area native who tried to stick with the Steelers dating all the way back to 2019.

What Robinson has going for him in the end though – local ties largely mean nothing in decision-making — is the fact that he’s making plays and is largely an NFL veteran.

The Steelers signed Robinson to a Reserve/Future contract back in January. Selected by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Robinson hasn’t had a huge amount of game experience the last three seasons as most of his time has been spent on the practice squad.

Robinson has played in 19 regular-season games on his way to registering 18 total tackles. He started once in 2021 with the Panthers and has logged just 188 total defensive snaps to date with 167 more on special teams. He didn’t see any playing time during the 2022 season, however, and the bulk of his game action came during the 2021 season with the Panthers. To date, he’s mostly been used at the free safety position.

Robinson made an impact in the 2021 season on special teams for the Panthers. In Week Six of the 2021 season against the Minnesota Vikings, Robinson scored his first NFL touchdown on a special teams play in which he recovered a punt blocked by Frankie Luvu and ran four yards to the end zone during the 34–28 overtime loss.

If Robinson can continue to seize upon the opportunity in front of him at the safety position, and can catch the eyes of special teams coordinator Danny Smith in preseason action, there’s a real chance he can become the latest Pittsburgh native to play for the hometown team.

What a story that would be.