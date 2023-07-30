Steelers Safety Damontae Kazee In Walking Boot After Injuring Ankle, Calls Himself ‘Week To Week’

After suffering an ankle injury late in Saturday’s practice, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Damontae Kazee was spotted in a walking boot today. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor tweeted out the news moments ago, noting Kazee had some extra and unwanted footwear.

Safety Damontae Kazee, who got injured in Saturday’s practice, is in a walking boot this morning. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2023

Kazee spoke to reporters with the PPG’s Brian Batko tweeting that Kazee is being cautious. Kazee he classified the injury as “week-to-week.”

Steelers safety Damontae Kazee has a boot on his left foot and said his ankle injury is likely a week to week thing. He just wants to be cautious and make sure he is healthy for Week 1. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 30, 2023

He also told reporters, via Pryor, that he could practice today if he was needed but is being cautious so he’s ready for the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Steelers safety Damontae Kazee, who has a walking boot on his left foot/ankle, says the injury is “nothing serious” and is a week-to-week thing. He says he could practice Tuesday, but he’s being cautious because he’s “going to be here Week 1.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2023

Following yesterday’s session, Mike Tomlin told reporters Kazee hurt his ankle during practice. He downplayed the injury and said Kazee may only be out a day.

“Kazee had an ankle injury of some description,” he said following Saturday’s workout. “He’s being evaluated as well, maybe a day or two.”

It’s not entirely clear when Kazee was hurt. He practiced throughout most of the day. It appears the injury occurred during the team’s 7 on 7 session, for which Kazee was active. He broke up a pass intended for TE Zach Gentry and then intercepted a deflected throw underneath intended for TE Darnell Washington. Kazee made a falling grab to pick the pass off and it’s likely that’s when he suffered the injury. He did not practice during the final team session, replaced by Patrick Peterson, who saw a handful of safety reps.

Based on what Kazee said, he almost certainly won’t practice today and seems set to miss the early portions of this upcoming week when Pittsburgh puts the pads on Tuesday. We’ll see if he’s still wearing a boot when he steps onto the field for practice today, injured players still joining their teammates even if they’re just going to stand on the sideline.

There have been instances of players wearing boots early in the day and then shedding them for practice. WR Calvin Austin III was one such example last season, though he began the year on IR and never played a snap after re-injuring his foot midway through the season.

Free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has yet to practice this year and was excused from yesterday’s practice. It’s unknown if he’ll work today. If he remains out, it’s possible the team will turn to Tre Norwood, who has had an impressive start to camp, and potentially get Peterson more reps at safety. It could also mean additional reps for Kenny Robinson and Chris Wilcox. Keanu Neal has worked as the team’s first-team strong safety.

UPDATE (11:53 PM): Per Batko, DL DeMarvin Leal, who left yesterday’s practice with breathing problems, says he feels fine today. Rookie RB Alfonzo Graham, who suffered a shoulder injury, is in a sling and will find out the extent of his injury during the team’s off day Monday.