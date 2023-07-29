Steelers 2023 Training Camp Injury Report – July 29 – S Damontae Kazee Dealing With Ankle Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers had another 2023 training camp practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on Saturday, and it was session number three for the team. After it ended, head coach Mike Tomlin ran down the health of the team.

According to Tomlin, defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, who left the Saturday practice on a cart earlier in the session, did so because he had some trouble breathing. Leal also dealt with heat-related issues on Friday so it will be interesting to see if he returns to practice on Sunday.

Mike Tomlin said Minkah Fitzpatrick has been excused from practice for a few days because of a personal matter. "He has my support."

Tomlin also said after practice that safety Damontae Kazee suffered an ankle injury during the Saturday session and is being evaluated. DeMarvin Leal had some trouble breathing, Tomlin said, and had to be removed from practice. Also being evaluated is undrafted rookie running back Alfonzo Graham. He suffered a shoulder injury on Saturday.

“A couple other guys limited by a variety of reasons, but that’s just minor things associated with this time of year,” Tomlin said. “We continue to acclimate ourselves to this environment, the work and the process.”

As for the status of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Tomlin said after practice that he has been excused for a couple of days because of personal issues. Fitzpatrick has not practiced since training camp got underway, but he was present for the Thursday and Friday sessions.

After having heat-related issues on Friday, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and tight end Connor Heyward both returned to practice on Saturday.

The Steelers will have their next practice on Sunday and then a day off will follow on Monday.