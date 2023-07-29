Steelers RB Alfonzo Graham Leaves Practice With Wrap On Shoulder Saturday

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie RB Alfonzo Graham left practice on Saturday with a wrap on his right shoulder after landing on his arm on the final play of Pittsburgh’s 7v7 session during Saturday’s practice, per Alex Kozora.

Graham with wrap on right shoulder and walking off the field now. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 29, 2023

Graham is fighting for the third running back job with Jason Huntley and Anthony McFarland Jr., and after cramping up yesterday, getting hurt today certainly won’t help his chances of making the roster.

For undrafted free agents like Graham, being available is one of the biggest skills you can have, and if the injury causes him to miss more time, he could lose reps and a chance at the job.

With Benny Snell Jr. no longer in the fold, there’s going to be a new No. 3 running back in Pittsburgh. Graham impressed at rookie minicamp, earning a contract afterward, and looked to lay his claim to the position against two guys more experienced in Huntley and McFarland. McFarland has the most experience and might be the favorite to win the job, but Graham’s potential to be a kick returner and gadget player makes him an intriguing option.

Hopefully, the injury is nothing too serious and Graham will be able to get back in action soon.