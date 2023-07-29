Steelers DL DeMarvin Leal Leaves Saturday Practice On A Cart

Pittsburgh Steelers DL DeMarvin Leal left practice on a cart on Saturday due to undisclosed reasons, according to Tim Rice. Leal suffered heat-related issues yesterday, but the reason for him leaving practice is unknown.

Multiple Steelers, including WR Diontae Johnson and TE Connor Heyward also had heat-related issues Friday, but they returned to practice Saturday with seemingly no issues. RB Alfonzo Graham also had some cramping on Friday but is a participant in Saturday’s practice. Up to this point, Pittsburgh has been healthy, with no one going on PUP and the only issues during camp heat related.

Leal did miss time with a knee injury last season as well. He is expected to serve as an important depth piece for Pittsburgh in 2023. Hopefully the issue is nothing serious and Leal will be able to get back on the field soon.