‘Sad To See Diontae Go:’ Heyward Knows Steelers Have Big Task Replacing Diontae Johnson

When the entire Pittsburgh Steelers roster gets together for OTAs, Cam Heyward will see plenty of new faces. The organization had a busy offseason bringing in new players, along with draft picks starting tonight, but also shipping out old ones. Offensively, the team traded away two starters. QB Kenny Pickett, once hoped to be the team’s franchise arm, and WR Diontae Johnson. Johnson was sent to the Carolina Panthers for CB Donte Jackson and pick swaps, creating a need at wide receiver the team’s yet to fill. On the latest episode of his Not Just Football podcast, Cam Heyward addressed the move.

“We’re gonna have to replace a lot with losing Diontae as well,” Heyward told co-host Hayden Walsh. “Diontae, he had a knack for getting open. His route running, it’s special. I know we’ve had a lot of receivers who can break off like a dime and man, make something happen. Sad to see Diontae go, but excited to see what Donte Jackson brings.”

The Steelers never fully explained their motives behind trading Johnson though Mike Tomlin confirmed it wasn’t because Johnson asked for a trade. His tenure in Pittsburgh was full of ups and downs. As Heyward said, Johnson was easily the team’s top route runner and one of the best in the game. He had a knack for making spectacular catches, like his overtime grab against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week One of the 2022 season, an awesome one-handed snare overshadowed by George Pickens’ grab weeks later.

But he also suffered from drops and other frustrating moments, showing “loafs” on tape and a tendency to run horizontally instead of getting upfield. He also suffered a historic touchdown-less streak in 2022 before ending it mid-way through the 2023 season.

After dealing Johnson in March, the Steelers have done little to replace him. They signed a pair of veteran wideouts in Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins. Jefferson spent time with OC Arthur Smith in Atlanta last season while Watkins has flashed speed. But neither are starters and it’s likely one of them won’t make the 53 man roster ahead of the regular season. Replacing Johnson will come either through the draft, a receiver-rich class, or the Steelers making a splash trade that’s been rumored for weeks and intensified in the last few days, especially after the team cleared cap space with Alex Highsmith’s restructure.

While the Steelers have work to do replacing Johnson, Heyward’s excited for what Jackson can bring at cornerback.

“I’ll just say this about Donte. I think that dude is lightning fast. I saw one of his clips of him catching the pick and just taking it the other way.”

Coming out of LSU for the 2018 NFL Draft, Jackson blazed a 4.32 40 and he still shows those wheels today. His veteran presence will also play well for Joey Porter Jr., the team’s top corner but still only going into his second season in the league.

“I think they can both benefit from each other…different DB room so excited to see what they’re going to do,” Heyward said.

Quietly, the Steelers’ secondary has undergone a significant amount of turnover. Gone are Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan, Levi Wallace, James Pierre, and Keanu Neal. Jackson and SS DeShon Elliott are new with the team likely drafting a defensive back at some point during the draft. Though a reunion with someone like Peterson can’t be ruled out, the team will have new faces in their secondary in 2024. Hopefully they can limit the growing pains that often come along with it. The same will be true at wide receiver where by the weekend, it should be clearer who Johnson’s replacement is.

Check out the full episode, on what appears to be a new channel, below.