Kozora: Pittsburgh Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction (Post Bills Game)

With the Pittsburgh Steelers wrapping up their second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, it’s time for another Steelers’ roster prediction. A quick turnaround to Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, I’m squeezing in a quick and updated roster prediction. I’ll have my final one before cutdowns on August 29.

Post-Draft Prediction

Pre-Training Camp Prediction

Pre-Preseason Opener Prediction

Post-Buccaneers Prediction

OFFENSE – 24

Quarterbacks (3) – Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph

Analysis: Same three, just as they always have been. At least, since Rudolph has been signed.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr.

Analysis: McFarland’s strong summer has made him the obvious internal favorite. It’d be nice to see him have a long kick return against the Falcons just to cement his spot. Hopefully he’s given the chance, just as Calvin Austin did against Buffalo on his long punt return.

Fullback (0) –

Analysis: You guys know the deal here. No true fullback on this roster in 2023 with Heyward hardly masquerading as one this summer.

Tight Ends (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, Zach Gentry

Analysis: Zach Gentry could be on a shortlist of potential “surprise” cuts but they like his size and blocking enough to keep him on the 53, even as a gameday inactive. But if the team goes heavy somewhere else, say they keep six receivers, Gentry could be in a bit of trouble.

Wide Receivers (5) – Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin

Analysis: Removing Gunner Olszewski from my list. I said last time Austin had to prove his mettle in the return game. A 54-yard punt return later and that question has been answered. Olszewski had a good summer and I know someone has to be inactive, but I don’t know what his role would be if on the team. Is it possible he still makes it? Sure, get the argument. But the numbers game may squeeze him out.

Offensive Tackles (4) – Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr., Chukwuma Okorafor, Dylan Cook

Analysis: Hello! Here’s a name you didn’t expect on this list. Dylan Cook, welcome to the 53. It sounds out of left field and it is but Cook has climbed the depth chart, getting work with the second-team late in camp and in Saturday’s preseason game. His tape has been good with solid technique and nimble feet, our runner-up as the Steelers’ 2023 “camp darling” behind S Kenny Robinson.

With Dan Moore Jr. almost certainly set to be the Week One left tackle, the backup right tackle situation is murky. Right now, it seems like Moore is the favorite to shift over to RT and replace Chukwuma Okorafor should he be injured. Then, Broderick Jones would step in at LT. Still, having someone else right tackle-capable like Cook (who even saw work at LG on the final day a camp, a sign they like him and want to give him more) isn’t a bad idea, though I understand Cook would be a gameday inactive. Plus, cutting an athletic and moldable tackle like Cook in this o-line starved world, you might lose him to a waiver claim. It’s why they kept Zach Banner back in 2018; they were worried about him getting plucked.

Offensive Guards (4) – Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Nate Herbig, Spencer Anderson

Analysis: Kendrick Green has run out of chances to stick. Internally, Nate Herbig will be the team’s backup center. Anderson’s versatility is attractive and he has the inside track to make this team as a backup guard, tackle, and emergency center. Kevin Dotson, I’m not sure what’s going to happen with him. I may flip-flop one more time but I think he’s off the roster in some form or fashion. More likely a trade than cut.

Centers (1) – Mason Cole

Analysis: Cole is the true center here with Herbig and Anderson as the backups. Cole is steady, though unspectacular, in the middle.

DEFENSE – 26

Defensive Ends (4) – Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, DeMarvin Leal, Armon Watts

Analysis: I can’t decide between Isaiahh Loudermilk and Armon Watts for that final defensive end spot. It may truly come down to who plays better Thursday against Atlanta. As DC Teryl Austin said, tough cuts coming here.

Nose Tackles (3) – Montravius Adams, Keeanu Benton, Breiden Fehoko

Analysis: Still not making a change and sticking with three nose tackles. It’s certainly debatable but Benton’s ankle injury has been a minor setback in his bid to becoming a starter and Adams has run first-team all summer. Fehoko is a sturdy run defender the team likes.

EDGE Rushers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden, Nick Herbig

Analysis: Minimal debate here. These four will be the four. Leal can function as an outside linebacker if the team needs someone else.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Kwon Alexander, Mark Robinson, Tanner Muse

Analysis: Holcomb, Roberts, and Alexander will all see significant playing time this season. Muse’s solid performance against the Bills gives him a clear leg up over Nick Kwiatkoski. And maybe they carve out a specific role for Mark Robinson while he plays on special teams.

Cornerbacks (6) – Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Joey Porter Jr., James Pierre, Chandon Sullivan, Elijah Riley

Analysis: Sullivan and Riley have played their way onto the 53-man roster. Earned it. Pierre is a potential surprise cut if the team finds a better option as a fourth outside corner. Still, his special teams value is good and he’s a cheap option with experience in the team’s system.

Safeties (4) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew

Analysis: Kenny Robinson’s early push for the 53 has faded while Tre Norwood has yet to play this preseason due to a leg injury. With Riley able to play safety, they can get away with keeping just four safeties, especially with Killebrew really a special teamer. The top three names here will rotate based on defensive personnel.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Boswell will be the Steelers’ kicker, obviously.

Punter (1) – Pressley Harvin III

Analysis: A strong showing against the Bills just about locks up his spot. Harvin has done a nice job with his placement on pin-deep punts and been more consistent overall. He’s in control over this spot over Braden Mann.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Kuntz has been better than Rex Sunahara and with Boswell and Harvin also being kept, there’s no need to disrupt this operation. Kuntz should be the guy.

PRACTICE SQUAD (16)

RB: Greg Bell, Xazavian Valladay

WR: Dez Fitzpatrick, Aron Cruickshank

TE: Rodney Williams

OC: Ryan McCollum

DL: Manny Jones, Isaiahh Loudermilk

EDGE: David Perales, Toby Ndukwe

ILB: Forrest Rhyne

CB: Chris Wilcox, Madre Harper

S: Tre Norwood, Kenny Robinson, Trenton Thompson

The numbers here are pretty heavily tilted in favor of the defense, 10 to six, and I doubt that’s how it shakes out for Week One. But the depth on this team defensively is stronger than the offense. Lots of carryovers from before with a couple of new additions. Cruickshank was just signed but his return ability makes him a backup option with Olszewski cut. The team will add another offensive lineman.

Loudermilk lands on the practice squad while Perales and Nduwke playing over Quincy Roche makes them the two. Wilcox has gotten a lot of burn while there’s three quality safeties on the practice squad, though I think one of them would go somewhere else if given the opportunity.