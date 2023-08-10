Kozora: 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Pre-First Preseason Game 53-Man Roster Predictions

I wasn’t planning on it but given the Pittsburgh Steelers have a closed walkthrough a day ahead of their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and because my feel of the roster is fairly different now compared to before training camp, I wanted to offer up an updated Steelers’ 53-man roster prediction. This will surely change again following the Bucs’ game but here’s where I’m currently at with the team’s roster and practice squad.

My previous prediction can be found here.

OFFENSE – 24

Quarterbacks (3) – Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph

Analysis: While there will be many changes on the roster, quarterback is not one of them. While Mason Rudolph has not had an especially strong camp, he’s locked in as the #3 QB given his experience and ability to be another set of eyes for Kenny Pickett. Rookie Tanner Morgan has already seen more reps than Chris Oladokun did in camp last year, and perhaps Morgan sees a bit of game action, but he’s no threat to take the job. It’s not like cutting Rudolph saves significant money.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland

Analysis: The third running back spot battle has fizzled around. McFarland’s enjoyed a solid camp, making plays as a receiver, and there’s little internal threat to his job. Alfonzo Graham tore his labrum while Darius Hagans has fumbled about three too many times. McFarland still isn’t completely safe, an outsider with better defined special teams value could be brought in after cutdowns, and you kinda wonder how much they trust and like him as a runner. But for now, he’s the guy.

Fullback (0) –

Analysis: I had Connor Heyward listed here before but he really hasn’t been utilized like a fullback. He’s still in the tight end room and not had a snap lined up from a fullback alignment. Of course, Kendrick Green has become the camp story for seeing time in the backfield.

Tight Ends (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, Zach Gentry

Analysis: Darnell Washington is coming on strong after a slow start to camp, though his game figures to run a little hot and cold. Heyward literally does everything and even has multiple carries as a running back, calling back to his early Michigan State days. A true Swiss Army Knife. Gentry may be inactive on gameday but serves as a backup plan to Washington. And his camp has been fine.

Wide Receivers (5) – Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin

Analysis: No changes here. Gunner Olszewski’s play warrants strong consideration for a spot on the 53-man roster but I’ll wait to learn more about the team’s return battle between him and Calvin Austin. Hakeem Butler has not done enough to make the 53. Cody White’s had a great camp but feels destined to again begin the year on the team’s practice squad, elevated if needed due to his versatility and special teams play.

Offensive Tackles (3) – Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr., Chukwuma Okorafor

Analysis: Another tough call but I’ll keep the same three as before and only these three. Though Dan Moore may still open the year as the team’s starting left tackle, I’m open to the possibility they’d move him to right tackle if Okorafor went down in-game. Multiple times during camp, Moore has flipped and replaced Okorafor in the middle of a team period. While perhaps not intentional, it’s experience in suddenly flipping sides from left to right, which is what would happen in-game. Le’Raven Clark has experience but his play just isn’t good enough to justify the spot.

Offensive Guards (4) – Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Nate Herbig, Kevin Dotson

Analysis: Adding Kevin Dotson to this list. He may still get traded and doesn’t have a role on the team as a starter or immediate backup. But o-line depth is valuable to have and Pittsburgh can’t count on being as fortunate as they were last season. Herbig is poised to become the top backup at all three interior line spots.

Centers (2) – Mason Cole, Kendrick Green

Analysis: Welcome to the 53, Kendrick Green. In things I didn’t expect to happen two weeks into camp, Green has shown value as a fullback/H-back. Make no mistake, Green’s issues remain as an offensive lineman and he’s going to play there more than he will at fullback tomorrow night. He also has only worked at center this camp and figures to be third-string behind Nate Herbig.

But he can be active on gameday as an eighth lineman and actually have more value than most of those guys with the ability to play fullback in short-yardage. We have to be careful not to chug the Green Kool-Aid, his career won’t be turned around by this, but I’ll take a sip.

DEFENSE – 26

Defensive Ends (4) – Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, DeMarvin Leal, Armon Watts

Analysis: Toughest choice I’ll have to make anywhere on the roster is Armon Watts versus Isaiahh Loudermilk. Both have shown enough this summer to make the 53 but keeping eight defensive lineman is one too many. Gotta think an injury somewhere along the d-line this preseason will make the choices for Pittsburgh. I’ll lean Watts with some better length, more experience, and bit more pass rush juice.

Hopefully Leal stays healthy the rest of the summer to be evaluated but his athleticism and versatility continue to be intriguing. Pittsburgh is playing him at DE and OLB.

Nose Tackles (3) – Montravius Adams, Keeanu Benton, Breiden Fehoko

Analysis: All three players have had good camps. Adams continues to run with the starters, Benton is a hand-fighter with athleticism, and Fehoko might be the second-best against the run on the team behind Heyward. Three nose tackles feels like a lot because it is, but Adams and Benton can also play in sub-packages. And these guys are part of the best 53-man roster. Simple as that.

EDGE Rushers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden, Nick Herbig

Analysis: David Perales was a pre-camp sleeper of mine. Wrong. He’s been quiet since the pads have come on. Though dealing with a minor hip flexor injury, Nick Herbig’s had a strong camp and is a heck of an athlete who works hard at his craft. No one beyond this four has shown anything resembling a chance to make the 53, though we’ll see if anyone emerges on special teams inside stadiums.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Kwon Alexander, Mark Robinson, Tanner Muse

Analysis: Since my last roster prediction, Kwon Alexander’s been signed and made an immediate impact. He may or may not start but he’ll have some sort of defensive role. He’s never sat on the bench in his NFL career and that’s not changing in 2023. Fun group to watch overall with the unit playing well. Muse makes it over Kwiatkoski due to his younger age and bit better special teams value, though Muse shouldn’t be considered a lock here.

Cornerbacks (5) – Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Joey Porter Jr., James Pierre, Elijah Riley

Analysis: Some shuffling here following Cory Trice Jr.’s season-ending knee injury. James Pierre takes his place on my roster as a No. 4 outside corner and starting gunner. Riley has the size and physicality to be a run-down corner, though he’s still battling veteran Chandon Sullivan. It’s possible they keep six but it feels heavy, especially with how things look at safety. Riley has the advantage of also being able to play safety.

Porter Jr. is nicked up with an injury but has looked good in camp. He may end up being a Week One starter.

Safeties (5) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Kenny Robinson

Analysis: Another tough call here at safety, the final spot coming down to Kenny Robinson versus Tre Norwood. Nice camps for both. But Robinson has been more available, has more size, and is a bigger hitter while being an absolute ballhawk in camp. If he can play well on special teams, he’ll make the squad.

Norwood has improved his tackling and want-to and he can also play slot corner but he just loses out in the numbers game. Killebrew shouldn’t see the field defensively but is a vocal presence as the upback on the punt team and will almost certainly be the Steelers’ special teams captain.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Boz is still the man.

Punter (1) – Pressley Harvin III

Analysis: A large portion of the evaluation comes down to what happens inside stadiums but from what I’ve watched, Harvin has been the better punter between him and Braden Mann, especially in pin-deep/coffin corner type of situations.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Like punter, we’ll see how things look in-stadium but Kuntz appears to be more consistent than challenger Rex Sunahara.

Gameday Inactives:

Work with me a little bit here on exactly how to classify the third QB under the new “Brock Purdy Rule” but I’ll go with these six.

QB Mason Rudolph

TE Zach Gentry

OG Kevin Dotson

NT Breiden Fehoko

ILB Mark Robinson

S Kenny Robinson

Tough call on both Robinson’s but someone’s gotta be inactive. Injuries will open up lanes throughout the year.

Practice Squad (16)

RB: Greg Bell

WR: Cody White, Dez Fitzpatrick

TE: Rodney Williams

OT: Dylan Cook, Spencer Anderson

OC: Ryan McCollum

DL: Isaiahh Loudermilk, Manny Jones

EDGE: Toby Nduwke

ILB: Chapelle Russell

CB: Luq Barcoo, Made Harper, Duke Dawson

S: Tre Norwood, Trenton Thompson

With so many eligible spots, it’s a little difficult to even get to 16 and you figure several players from the outside will be brought in. I always wrestle with more veteran types getting cut and if they’d land on the practice squad (less of a concern about them getting claimed, just feels kinda weird with the demotion) but Pittsburgh’s been more open to it in the past. So Loudermilk and Norwood stick around.

Anderson is the only healthy draft pick not to make the 53 but is versatile to play tackle or guard on the taxi squad. Cook is a good athlete at tackle. Jones is a nice athlete off the ball while Nduwke seems coachable. Russell has enjoyed a good camp and brings energy. Barcoo has plus ball skills, Harper has rare length, and Dawson can provide slot depth. Thompson is an aggressive run defender.