Kozora: 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Pre-Training Camp Roster Predictions

Ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp kicking off later this week, I’m offering my 53-man roster predictions. My last one was made right after the draft and the team has since made several roster moves to shake things up. I’ll offer roster predictions following each preseason game until the final cutdowns are announced late next month.

If you missed my first prediction, you can click the link here.

OFFENSE – 24

Quarterbacks (3) – Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph

Analysis: Last time, I left a rare “No. 3 QB” note here, far from convinced UDFA Tanner Morgan would actually grab that spot. A short time later, Rudolph signed a one-year deal. He’ll be the No. 3. The Steelers’ depth chart is set here.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Alfonzo Graham

Analysis: The No. 3 RB battle will be really fun to watch between Anthony McFarland Jr., Darius Hagans, and Graham. There’s no frontrunner but I’ll lean Graham, the only tryout player this spring to be immediately signed out of rookie minicamp. He lacks the size the team typically looks for but has speed, can catch, has special teams/coverage value, and is a hard worker.

Fullback (1) – Connor Heyward

Analysis: I’ll list Heyward as a fullback here as a replacement for Derek Watt. But he seems to still be working in the tight end room and his value is in his versatility.

Tight Ends (3) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Zach Gentry

Analysis: Gentry makes the team as the No. 3 tight end as insurance for Washington should the latter experience typical rookie bumps in the road. It’ll be difficult to have all three tight ends and Heyward active on gameday.

Wide Receivers (5) – Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin

Analysis: Lopping off WR Anthony Miller, who was released after my last roster prediction. The team could keep a sixth wide receiver but that spot will have to be earned. Pittsburgh will be a heavier-personnel team this season, reducing the need to carry six wideouts. Austin will have to prove he can be this team’s return man or else this situation will get complicated.

Offensive Tackles (3) – Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr., Chukwuma Okorafor

Analysis: Veteran Le’Raven Clark narrowly misses out here. The top camp battle will pit Jones against Moore for the team’s starting left tackle job. If Moore loses, he becomes the swing guy. If Jones loses, I’m not sure what happens. It depends on how he looks and how many right tackle reps he sees this summer. Most of his time should come on the left.

Offensive Guards (3) – Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Nate Herbig

Analysis: Same three as before. They’re all locked in. Herbig is excellent depth. I don’t rule out Kevin Dotson staying, if a team can have even better depth along its line, that’s a good thing, but there should be a trade market for him come late summer.

Centers (3) – Mason Cole, Ryan McCollum, Spencer Anderson

Analysis: Adding Anderson, a seventh-round rookie, to this list. Have him as a center but he could float around at right tackle and guard, too. His versatility will increase his odds of making the 53. Kendrick Green will enter camp as the top backup center. Whether or not he exits that way remains to be seen. McCollum is a sleeper of mine with size and some NFL experience.

DEFENSE – 26

Defensive Ends (3) – Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, DeMarvin Leal

Analysis: Same group here. Very interested to see Leal’s role this summer. Based on the depth chart, he should be playing more with his hand down. Isaiahh Loudermilk could make the team but needs a strong showing.

Nose Tackles (3) – Keeanu Benton, Armon Watts, Breiden Fehoko

Analysis: Watts can and should play up and down the line while Benton has flexibility too, though most of his focus initially probably comes at nose tackle. Fehoko is an old-school plugger. Montravius Adams becomes odd man out.

EDGE Rushers (5) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden, Nick Herbig, David Perales

Analysis: Pittsburgh crucially secured EDGE depth with the addition of Markus Golden, who should be the team’s top rotational backup. Herbig could become a core special teamer while Perales could shine this summer. The Steelers are good for one EDGE guy turning heads.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Cole Holcomb, Mark Robinson, Elandon Roberts, Tanner Muse, Nick Kwiatkoski

Analysis: The Steelers also bolstered their ILB room by signing Kwiatkoski, a veteran who should primarily play on special teams but comes with plenty of snaps at linebacker. The team clearly doesn’t trust Mark Robinson enough to want to play him despite his moments of success as a rookie.

Cornerbacks (5) – Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr., Chandon Sullivan

Analysis: Arthur Maulet asked for his release two days after my previous prediction. Won’t replace him with any new name at slot corner. It sounds like Sullivan and Peterson could share those duties, though Duke Dawson is a worthy camp sleeper. James Pierre is a bubble guy but getting pushed down by the Steelers’ rookies.

Safeties (5) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal, Miles Killebrew, Tre Norwood

Analysis: No changes here. Killebrew lacks defensive value but is a key special teamer and the team has already made plenty of changes there. I don’t think they want to make another. Neal should be an early-down strong safety while Kazee will play in sub-packages. Norwood barely makes it here and needs to have a strong camp.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: No change here, obviously.

Punter (1) – Braden Mann

Analysis: Mann and Pressley Harvin III are very similar punters. I’ll give the edge to Mann but this will be a true battle the whole way through, just as it was between Harvin and Jordan Berry in 2021.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: The Steelers have added a long snapper in Rex Sunahara, who could give Kuntz a serious push this summer. But until I get eyes on performance, I’ll stick with Kuntz.