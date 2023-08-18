Kozora: Pittsburgh Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction (Post Buccaneers Game)

My latest updated Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster prediction following the week’s preseason opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A couple of changes since my last edition. You can find my previous versions below. As I’ll repeat below, a disclaimer that this prediction is based off the initial 53-man roster at cutdowns, not how the Week One roster may look nearly two weeks later.

Post-Draft Prediction

Pre-Training Camp Prediction

Pre-Preseason Opener Prediction

OFFENSE – 24

Quarterbacks (3) – Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph

Analysis: No change here and I don’t foresee one coming, barring injury. These are the top three, and in this order, the way it’s been since Rudolph re-signed. Not much else to discuss.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr.

Analysis: Focusing solely on the internal options, McFarland is the clear frontrunner for the third-string job. Overall, it’s been a good camp. But his spot shouldn’t feel secure. A lack of value outside of being a running back and some of the work he can do in the slot is an issue. Pass protection and special teams are serious knocks on him. It would not be a shock for the team to find a better special teamer for the third-string spot, especially knowing Connor Heyward has gotten true running back looks this summer.

Fullback (0) –

Analysis: No one fits the old-school fullback definition with Heyward seeing little time there this preseason. I’ll leave this spot blank.

Tight Ends (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, Zach Gentry

Analysis: A deep and talented room, it’s really just a question of the snap count between Washington and Gentry. Gentry has had a fine camp, but Washington has shown enough to get on the field and start contributing right away. Gentry’s spot isn’t written in pen but he’ll serve as run-blocking insurance. It’s not like Heyward can do what Washington brings if he’s injured or falters.

Wide Receivers (6) – Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski

Analysis: A change here. Adding Gunner Olszewski, in part, to be honest, to make the offense/defense numbers more realistic. But it’s still a big unknown who the Steelers’ returner will be. Pittsburgh played its backup specialists in the preseason opener and Austin still has limited experience in that facet of his game. He didn’t return kicks at Memphis and only a few dozen punts. He’ll be given the chance but needs to show he can perform well there before being given the job.

Offensive Tackles (4) – Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr., Chukwuma Okorafor, Spencer Anderson

Analysis: Lots of changes along the offensive line. And a very important disclaimer that ultimately, the team will keep at least nine linemen. This is the initial 53-man projection from the moment the cutdowns are made without the assumption of any trades. Anderson has played all five spots in camp and the quality of his play earns him a spot on the 53. He’s a good athlete with a high IQ. Don’t get caught up with Anderson being listed with the tackles. He can play anywhere but has seen the most amount of time this summer at tackle.

Dan Moore remains in the lead to be the team’s starting left tackle.

Offensive Guards (3) – Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Nate Herbig

Analysis: Herbig’s shoulder injury is minor and shouldn’t impact his status for the season opener. Herbig is the frontrunner to be the top backup at all three interior line spots, unless the Steelers add from the outside. Dotson is omitted from this list. He could make it — he’s one of the team’s top nine linemen, no question — but I just don’t think he’s a good scheme fit. And to go from starter to inactive…it would make sense for the team to just move on. Plus, he’s fighting a right shoulder injury. I think the Steelers find a trade partner and get back a seventh-round pick. From whom, I don’t yet know.

Centers (1) – Mason Cole

Analysis: Only one center technically listed here but Herbig and Anderson are second and third options. Cole is the team’s obvious starter. It’s possible the team looks for a more proven external option. Houston’s Jimmy Morrissey is a name to monitor.

DEFENSE – 26

Defensive Ends (4) – Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk

Analysis: Flip-flopping here with Loudermilk getting the final spot over Armon Watts. Think they like Loudermilk’s run defense just a little bit more and he’s progressed this summer, refining his pass-rush plan and overall technique.

Nose Tackles (3) – Montravius Adams, Keeanu Benton, Breiden Fehoko

Analysis: Keeping three nose tackles seems heavy and you’re right, it is, but Adams and Benton can play in sub-packages. They aren’t base-only guys. Fehoko is but Mike Tomlin really likes his run defense. If and when injuries occur, you want guys who can at least stuff the run. You can scheme up the pass rush. You can’t really scheme up run defense. And you want some of those dudes in the trenches late in the season when the weather is bad and teams take the air out of the ball.

EDGE Rushers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden, Nick Herbig

Analysis: No changes here. From a 53-man roster perspective, this group is settled unless an injury throws a curveball.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Kwon Alexander, Mark Robinson, Tanner Muse

Analysis: Not making any additions or deletions here either. Holcomb, Roberts, and Alexander will all see significant time on defense. Robinson could carve out a run-situation role. Muse is kept over Kwiatkoski. Younger, more athletic, better special teams resume, and they need some backup linebackers who can do it.

Cornerbacks (6) – Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Joey Porter Jr., James Pierre, Chandon Sullivan, Elijah Riley

Analysis: Adding Chandon Sullivan to the list as the sixth corner. Sullivan and Riley are battling for slot time and they’re two different body types. I think the Steelers want to have options at corner with all these new pieces. They value defensive back flexibility.

Safeties (4) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew

Analysis: Surprising myself a little with only four safeties. Kenny Robinson and Tre Norwood still have a shot to make the 53, but Robinson has gone a little quiet the last week while Norwood has been limited by a leg injury. Hopefully he can suit up this weekend. Riley can play safety while Peterson will rotate and moonlight there, reducing the need for a fifth name.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: B.T. Potter poses no threat.

Punter (1) – Pressley Harvin III

Analysis: He’s been better than Braden Mann, especially in pin-deep situations. Harvin should punt inside a stadium for the first time Saturday.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Kuntz has felt like the clearly better option than Rex Sunahara. There’s no need to mess up the Boswell/Harvin operation with a different snapper the others haven’t worked with this summer.

Practice Squad (16)

RB: Greg Bell, Xazavian Valladay

WR: Cody White, Dez Fitzpatrick

TE: Rodney Williams

OT: Dylan Cook

OC: Ryan McCollum

DL: Manny Jones

EDGE: Quincy Roche, Toby Ndukwe

ILB: Forrest Rhyne

CB: Chris Wilcox, Madre Harper

S: Tre Norwood, Kenny Robinson, Trenton Thompson

Bell has some burst as a runner while Valladay has size and could hang on as a late-camp add. White is a versatile special teamer while Fitzpatrick is a quality athlete who had a consistently good camp. Williams is an athletic, pass-catching tight end. Cook is a sleeper along the line while McCollum can play all three interior spots.

Jones shows some pass rush ability. Roche and Ndukwe offer depth while Rhyne’s work ethic may keep him around. Wilcox has a decent football IQ and gets the nod over Luq Barcoo. Harper has interesting size. Notable names at safety hanging around and can be elevated when injuries strike. Of course, it’s likely the team adds some outsiders and not all 16 names will come internally.