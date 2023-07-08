Should The Steelers Consider Bringing Back DL Chris Wormley?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a flurry of moves this offseason, adding starters and quality depth on both sides of the football in an attempt to overturn the roster and make a legitimate playoff push in 2023. Still, Pittsburgh has been known for adding 2-3 players after the team breaks from mandatory minicamp during the summer and throughout the preseason that end up making the 53-man roster for the regular season. They signed LB Nick Kwiatkoski and LS Rex Sunahara after the team broke from mandatory minicamp, giving them two potential names that can compete this summer for a roster spot. Still, could another name or two be on the way?

History suggests yes, and one name that makes sense on several levels is former Steelers DL Chris Wormley. Wormley played three seasons in Pittsburgh after being traded by the division rival Baltimore Ravens prior to the 2020 season, playing in 41 games with 16 starts at DE. During his time in Pittsburgh, Wormley amassed 88 total tackles, 10 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three pass deflections. His best season came in 2021 where he racked up seven sacks and started 14 games.

Chris Wormley's half-sack was really impressive. DL/pass rush did a good job containing Jackson most of the night. Keeps Jackson from scrambling, dips the C, and then finishes the play (with TJ Watt flying in late). #Steelers pic.twitter.com/vJ2XbQDmKK — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 8, 2021

Wormley, unfortunately, tore his ACL in Week 14 last season against the Ravens, putting an end to his 2022 campaign while putting his status for 2023 in doubt. He had surgery to repair the torn ligament on December 22, putting him at the standard nine-month recovery timeline to properly rehab from the injury in hopes of returning to the football field.

Given the timeliness of the injury, Wormley went unsigned during the offseason and remains an unrestricted free agent. He is almost seven months out from the date of his surgery, suggesting that he may not be ready to take the field at least till mid-to-late September. This could make him a candidate for the PUP list for whatever team decides to sign him, allowing him to fully work back into football shape before having to take the field.

While Pittsburgh added the likes of Armon Watts and Breiden Fehoko in free agency as well as Keeanu Benton via the draft this offseason, bringing back Wormley could make sense for several reasons. He is an established veteran who knows the system in Pittsburgh and already has great chemistry with Cameron Heyward and the rest of the team as a high-character individual. The defensive line has added depth this offseason but lacks true 3-4 DE types to rotate behind Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi. DeMarvin Leal, Watts, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and potentially Benton could see some run there, but Benton is likely to see the most action at NT as a rookie with Leal still being a question mark as to what he is positionally.

Isaiahh Loudermilk isn’t guaranteed to make the roster this season, and Pittsburgh doesn’t have a need to hold three NTs on the roster with Benton, Fehoko, and Montravius Adams. Realistically, the Steelers could sign Wormley to a deal worth the veteran minimum and have him sit on the PUP list until he is fully cleared for action. Given that he is still in rehab, signing Wormley likely wouldn’t have to happen until the end of training camp or right before the start of the regular season.

The injury is working against Wormley and his chances of returning to Pittsburgh who have brought in several DL this offseason. However, the Steelers have shown a willingness to go back to the well on guys they know well before, and Wormley is the type of depth and quality locker room guy I could see being brought back if/when he is cleared to play.