A Look At The RB’s On The Steelers And In The Draft

The Pittsburgh running backs room is in an odd place in many ways. The top is sewn up like the proverbial drum, with Najee Harris a few light years ahead of everyone else. I couldn’t be happier with last year’s Round 1 pick, who has both the size and the talent to play basically every snap the offense will have. The 2022 offense will, for all intents and purposes, run on his broad and capable shoulders. His talents may even make it a successful offense if the O-Line can reach even middle-of-the-road status.

But unlike Mike Tomlin, we fans really do live in our fears a lot of the time, and thus we are bound to ask this question: “OMG, what happens if Najee gets hurt?” RB’s take a huge pounding over the course of a 16-game season, and it’s now that much worse at 17 (plus either three or four playoff games, of course, depending on how we get in). Big backs like Harris take the pounding better, but they take it nevertheless. They also have vulnerable ankles and knees, and we now understand that impacts from just the wrong angle can give anyone a concussion. Thus the RB2 really does matter for those of us who notice the empty part of our glass more than Coach T. So let’s have a look at the current room (all numbers are from the team website).

RB Najee Harris. 6’1″, 232 lbs. The centerpiece of the Pittsburgh offense for the next several years, bound and certain to bring us glory and success. Amen.

RB Benny Snell Jr. 5'10", 224 lbs. I am not a Benny Snell hater, and I'm willing to be a Benny Snell apologist under the right circumstances. Scream all you want, but Benny Snell isn't all that bad. He has decent size, power, and vision, and by all accounts has matured into being a solid, team-first part of the chemistry. The problem comes from how faint that praise really is. "Not bad," only gets you so far. Even when you contribute well on special teams. Better would be, well, better. Snell is 2019 draft pick entering the final year of his rookie deal (UFA in 2023). Salary is just under $1 Million.

Anthony McFarland Jr. 5'8″, 193 lbs. Here's one for us older folks! "One of these things is not like the others. One of these things just doesn't belong. Can you tell…?" The Steelers like their RB's to be large and powerful enough to pound the ball up between the Tackles. McFarland is the exactly opposite prototype: a dazzling and electric playmaker with fantastic speed, who can break a long run from anywhere on the field as both a runner and receiver. Or so we are given to understand. None of us can say for sure, because he hasn't stayed healthy enough to get on the field in the first place. Matt Canada used McFarland's talents to great effect when they were together at Maryland. Can he do the same in Pittsburgh? 24 years old. A 2020 Round 4 draft pick who will be on his rookie deal in both 2022 and 2023. The salary this year is $780,000.

RB Trey Edmunds. 6'2″, 223 lbs. Take the description of Benny Snell and copy it over verbatim, with the proviso that Edmunds isn't quite up to the same level of "not bad." Edmunds is 28 years old, and set to earn $1.035 Million in 2022.

FB Derek Watt. 6'2″, 234 lbs. Will he ever be used? Who knows? We will have to wait and see what Matt Canada's offense is going to incorporate. In the meantime he will continue to be a ferocious special teams ace and captain. 30 years old, and scheduled to earn $2.75 Million in 2022, with $1.963 of dead-cap money if he gets cut (prorated bonus).

ANALYSIS

This one seems pretty obvious to me. The Steelers want to bring in a late-round or UDFA rookie or two who can compete with Snell and Edmunds for the primary backup job. McFarland is probably safe as the change-of-pace speed option, so we are looking for someone who can provide adequate size in the Harris/Snell/Edmunds mold, or some other asset/style that isn’t in the current room.

Pittsburgh’s RB depth pieces are all expected to contribute on special teams too. This is a fairly big requirement since (a) Snell, Edmunds, and even McFarland have excelled in that capacity, and (b) no one has a realistic chance to get any significant number of snaps while Najee Harris is able to walk without a cane.

RB is a big enough want that most of us would be surprised if the team failed to add a body or two to the roster, and no one should be surprised if that happens with one of the Steelers’ three picks in Rounds 6-7. OTOH, I would be personally gobsmacked if they spent a pick in Round 4. There is no Round 5 pick, of course. That was traded away last year for the chance to select DT Isaiahh Loudermilk.

THE DRAFT BOARD

If ever there was a year to say that RB’s are fungible, it is 2022. Yes, I have made a policy decision to say that no RB can have a Steelers-oriented HV grade higher than the beginning of Round 4. But honestly? There aren’t all that many who are likely to go in either Round 2 or 3, and none I’ve seen pegged as a Round 1 possibility. It’s like the QB class – no particular talent at the top, but pretty good depth from the b-level down. I have not discounted the Round 5 and 6 grades except for lack of fit as noted in the text. As you can see, that leaves quite a few names to choose from.

A PAIR OF REQUESTS FROM YOUR HUMBLE AUTHOR

First, and as always, you are actively invited to comment on any of the current grades. I have next to no emotional attachment to any of them. Just keep the Steelers-oriented 4:01 ceiling in mind unless you want to defend why Pittsburgh should make a more significant investment.

Second, please share your personal “pet” targets. It seems like everyone has a few in this class, and that is where I think our discussion ought to focus. Your guy will be added to the Board, so please include a basic description to make my life easier, and please refrain from just listing extra names for the sake of thoroughness. Brevity has the trump card with this position group! I will start things off by listing the prospects who have caught my eye.

For consideration at 6:29 (#208 overall):

HV 4:01 RB Dameon Pierce, Florida. (Senior). 5’9⅝”, 218 lbs. with 9⅜” hands.

HV 4:16 RB Zamir White, Georgia. (RS Junior). 5'11¾", 214 lbs. with 8½" hands.

HV 5:01 RB Hassan Haskins, Michigan. (Senior). 6'1¾", 226 lbs.

HV 5:01 RB Zaquandre "Quan" White, S. Car. (RS Senior). 6'0⅛", 206 lbs. with 9" hands.

For consideration at 7:04 (#225 overall) and 7:20 (# 241 overall):