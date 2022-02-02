2021 Steelers’ Player Meetings At Senior Bowl

The second day of the 2022 Senior Bowl is now underway in Mobile, AL and there is already a little bit of news regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers to pass along on this Wednesday morning when it comes to players the team has met with, or plan to meet with. Below is a running list of players verifying their contact with the Steelers this week.

According to our own Alex Kozora, Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs said Wednesday morning that he met with the Steelers earlier in the week. Additionally, Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma told Kozora Wednesday morning that he has a meeting with the team scheduled for Thursday.

Nevada WR Romeo Doubs says he met with the Steelers earlier in the week. Wyoming LB Chad Muma tells me he has a meeting with the team tomorrow. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) February 2, 2022

For his career at Nevada, Doubs, who measured in at the Senior Bowl at 6017, 204-pounds, caught 225 passes for 3322 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also returned 37 punts for 463 yards and a touchdown and returned one kickoff for 22 yards.

As for Muma, who measured in at the Senior Bowl at 6023, 242-pounds, he registered 266 total tackles with 19 resulting in lost yardage in his four years at Wyoming. he also registered 5.5 sacks, three interceptions, two defensed passes, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

The Steelers will likely draft a wide receiver this year after failing to do so last year. The team could potentially also look to draft another inside linebacker as well.

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong said Wednesday morning that he met with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin this week, according to Ray Fitipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and our own Jonathan Hettritter.

Nevada QB Carson Strong said he met with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on Monday. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) February 2, 2022

Carson Strong confirms the nails put into his knee were biodegradable and that he used a cadaver to replace cartilage to clean up his knee. Confirmed he talked with the Steelers and Coach Tomlin yesterday. — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) February 2, 2022

Hettritter also reports Wednesday morning that Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant confirmed that he talked to the Steelers for a little bit on Tuesday. Boston College guard Zion Johnson, one of the top offensive linemen in this year’s draft class, has also talked to Tomlin, per Hettritter.

Just spoke with Zion Johnson. Said he grew up a BIG Steelers fan and has spoken a lot with Mike Tomlin. — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) February 2, 2022

Zion Johnson talked up the history of Pittsburgh, amazed by the fact that they've only had three coaches since the 60's. Loved the bubble bee uniforms. Said it would be a dream come true to play in Pittsburgh. #Steelers — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) February 2, 2022

Our own Tyler Wise reports Wednesday morning that North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson said that he has met with the Steelers and Tomlin in Mobile this week. Watson measured in at the Senior Bowl at 6040, 211-pounds, caught 43 passes for 800 yards and seven touchdowns this past season.