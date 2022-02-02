NFL Draft

2021 Steelers’ Player Meetings At Senior Bowl

The second day of the 2022 Senior Bowl is now underway in Mobile, AL and there is already a little bit of news regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers to pass along on this Wednesday morning when it comes to players the team has met with, or plan to meet with. Below is a running list of players verifying their contact with the Steelers this week.

According to our own Alex Kozora, Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs said Wednesday morning that he met with the Steelers earlier in the week. Additionally, Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma told Kozora Wednesday morning that he has a meeting with the team scheduled for Thursday.

For his career at Nevada, Doubs, who measured in at the Senior Bowl at 6017, 204-pounds, caught 225 passes for 3322 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also returned 37 punts for 463 yards and a touchdown and returned one kickoff for 22 yards.

As for Muma, who measured in at the Senior Bowl at 6023, 242-pounds, he registered 266 total tackles with 19 resulting in lost yardage in his four years at Wyoming. he also registered 5.5 sacks, three interceptions, two defensed passes, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

The Steelers will likely draft a wide receiver this year after failing to do so last year. The team could potentially also look to draft another inside linebacker as well.

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong said Wednesday morning that he met with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin this week, according to Ray Fitipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and our own Jonathan Hettritter.

Hettritter also reports Wednesday morning that Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant confirmed that he talked to the Steelers for a little bit on Tuesday. Boston College guard Zion Johnson, one of the top offensive linemen in this year’s draft class, has also talked to Tomlin, per Hettritter.

Our own Tyler Wise reports Wednesday morning that North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson said that he has met with the Steelers and Tomlin in Mobile this week. Watson measured in at the Senior Bowl at 6040, 211-pounds, caught 43 passes for 800 yards and seven touchdowns this past season.

