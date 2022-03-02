2022 Steelers Combine Interview Master List (Updating)

The NFL Combine returns to Indy after being shelved a year ago. And so we’re back too, updating you on who the Pittsburgh Steelers are talking with. For the first time, Steelers Depot has one of its own in attendance. Our Jonathan Heitritter is on scene conducting interviews and helping determine who the Steelers have spoken with.

Understand teams talk to a lot of players at the Combine, especially the underclassman who weren’t eligible/able to attend any of the college All-Star games. But these are all pieces of the puzzle to help us determine who the team is targeting in April’s draft.

This post will keep an updated list on all the names we know the team has spoken with. Please refresh it from time to time. It will not update automatically.

Quarterback

Matt Corral/Ole Miss

Sam Howell/North Carolina

Desmond Ridder/Cincinnati

Malik Willis/Liberty (unknown if formal or informal)

Kenny Pickett/Pittsburgh

Wide Receiver

Jahan Dotson/Penn State

Skyy Moore/Western Michigan (informal)

David Bell/Purdue

Erik Ezukanma/Texas Tech (informal)

Christian Watson/North Dakota State

George Pickens/Georgia

Garrett Wilson/Ohio State

Danny Gray/SMU

Tight End/Fullback

Chase Allen/Iowa State

Cole Turner/Nevada

Connor Heyward/Michigan State (met with TEs Coach Alfredo Roberts)