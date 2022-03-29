The Extraordinary 2022 Draft Class of Tight Ends

At the risk triggering draft day PTSD for our regular readers, who here can forget those long, weary years when we pined away for a proper Tight End? The months of helpless frustration at classes full of glorified WR’s who were too big and slow to play that position, but had no idea whatsoever about how to actually block? I can’t, that’s for sure.

The exasperation got to the point where many of us developed elaborate theories about looking for the blocking-first college TE who surprised with excellent athletic testing. “Route running is relatively easy to learn if you have the native tools. It’s the blocking that takes hard work and time to develop…” I will also admit to being an avid supporter of that approach too, even though I have always recognized the vague scent of desperation underneath. Yes, Tight End is an enormously complicated position because it requires duties ranging from “extra offensive lineman” to “extra wide receiver,” but is it really that much harder to learn than the other multiple-duty positions like Linebacker, Safety, and slot-Corner? The long learning curves seem to say, “Yes,” but I am a fan at heart. Does it really have to be? [Sigh]

It’s been so bad for so long that no one could really complain when the Steelers passed over our favorite Center in 2021. “At least they finally got us a Tight End worth rooting for!”

Enter 2022 and a class that, by my count, includes some 10-15 old fashioned, throwback TE’s who can do the complete job as blockers, catchers, and route runners. It just isn’t fair. Where is the room on the roster now that Freiermuth has begun to blossom, Gentry has matured into a goliath-sized blocking TE and red zone weapon, and Kevin Rader continues to impress as an NFL-badger whenever he sees snaps? This year we need a Wide Receiver or two instead.

OTOH, there is no one on this site who supports the old rule more than me: We must pick players rather than positions. And I can make that argument for this year’s TE class without much effort. Isn’t the team after a “receiving weapon” more than a pure receiver? Why not go with a TE-heavy formation if you have a surfeit of good ones? What’s wrong with a steady diet of 12- and 13-personnel looks if you have TE’s who can win as mismatch receivers against Linebackers and blockers against Safeties? How hard would it be to stop an offense that features two or even three Pat Freiermuths at the same time? Wouldn’t that be a great way to enhance the running game too, and to cover for any lasting weakness on the O-Line when it comes to dig-’em-out run blocking?

All of that makes sense. I can almost convince myself, except for the fact that neither Freiermuth nor any of this year’s horde has the game breaking potential of the modern “freak athlete TE”. These are good, reliable, safety-outlet chain movers, with impeccable hands, and the ability to seriously contribute as both run- and passing game blockers. They aren’t going to get you any quick scores from a distance. Which is, of course, why old fashioned throwback TE’s tend to go in the middle rounds rather than up in the 1st with the likes of Kyle Pitts.

So here is my view of the bottom line. When one of my all-too-common online mocks comes out with a good WR on Day 2, I don’t actively look for a TE with the picks for Round 6, 7a, and 7b; but I definitely keep an open mind. And it isn’t all that rare to see a major bargain! Just look at the list below. There is a huge grouping of Round 3-4 talent, and it comes from neither typos nor laziness. Yes, there might be one or two TE’s with a 2:24 grade if Freiermuth hadn’t been picked last year, but I doubt that any would reach 2:12. That cluster exists because there really are that many talented prospects who deserve to go off the board at the end of Day 2 or the beginning of Day 3.

I doubt the Steelers will pick one, but hope springs eternal. With that much talent there is a real chance of seeing someone fall to late on Day 3. And I do love those old-fashioned, smash-mouth football players who really can do it all.