Rookie Minicamp Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Welcome back to another edition of the Friday Five. It’s been a busy week over on Steelers Depot. Wednesday was the 2021 schedule release, which has become a wall-to-wall news affair. Yesterday, the team announced jersey numbers for all newcomers, including the team’s draft picks.

This weekend will stay busy with the team holding its first organized activities of the 2021 season. Today through Sunday the team will conduct its rookie minicamp. Despite the player’s union voicing their opposition, It appears all the team’s rookies attended. It gives us the first chance to see the Steelers’ top rookies on the football field.

But roster limitations will probably make for a different type of experience for players. With fewer than 40 players eligible to participate, down from the 55-60 figure the team typically has, this weekend may feel more like walkthroughs, 7 on 7s, and individual drills moreso than past rookie camps.

Regardless, there should still be a little information to come out of this session. We’ll also get to hear from some of the top rookies and head coach Mike Tomlin.

1 – On a scale of 1-10, how tough would you rate the Steelers’ 2021 schedule? One being the easiest, ten being the toughest.

2 – The Steelers will open their season on the road for the seventh straight season. They’ll also end the year on the road. If you could choose between the two, would you prefer the Steelers to play the first week at home or the final week?

3 – The release of jersey numbers for the Steelers’ roster is a reminder of the “unofficially retired” numbers. 12 (Terry Bradshaw), 43 (Troy Polamalu), 52 (Mike Webster), 58 (Jack Lambert), and 59 (Jack Lambert). Only two jerseys have ever been officially retired by the team: 70 (Ernie Stautner) and 75 (Joe Greene).

If you could officially retire one more jersey, who would it be? You can also choose present day players when they retire like Ben Roethlisberger’s #7.

4 – Do you plan on attending any Steelers’ games this year? It can be a home or away game.

5 – Jason La Canfora sparked a healthy debate yesterday with his low ranking of Ben Roethlisberger. Where would you rank Roethlisberger among the top 32 starting QBs in football?

Recap of 2021 Post NFL Draft Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents mentioned six of the Steelers nine draft picks as their favorite selection. Najee Harris received 61% of the mentions making him the runaway favorite. LB Buddy Johnson, DE Isaiahh Loudermilk, and S Tre Norwood were the only selections not mentioned as a favorite. Let’s see if their 2021 production sways anyone.

Question 2: Respondents singled out five different draft picks that they wish the Steelers did not select. Tre Norwood led the way with Isaiahh Loudermilk close behind. In Norwood’s case, the naysayers expressed concern whether he could make the roster. Those that chose Loudermilk lamented the loss of a 2022 draft pick on a position that was not an immediate need. Interestingly, over 20% of respondents said they were satisfied with all the picks.

Question 3: Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph will be the Steelers number one and two quarterbacks respectively by unanimous consent of Depot respondents. Dwayne Haskins beats out Josh Dobbs by a five to one margin. Most seeing Haskins with more upside. A few see either Haskins or Dobbs on the practice squad. Keneyeam named Slippery Rock’s Roland Rivers III as the Steelers number three quarterback. Let’s see if he is at the Steelers minicamp.

Question 4: 53% of respondents predict Quincy Roche is the Day three selection that will play the most snaps on his side of the football. Tackle Dan Moore and punter Pressley Harvin III tied for second.

Question 5: No one was personally offended nor upset by Alejandro Villanueva’s comments.

Thanks to everyone who is responding to the Friday Night Five Questions during the offseason. Good to keep your prognostication skills sharp for the upcoming season.