Steelers 2021 Schedule Includes Five Primetime Games

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 regular season schedule has now been released and it shows that the team has five primetime games this year with three of them being at home. The Steelers bye week in 2021 is Week 7.

The Steelers will open their 2021 regular season on the road against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Sept. 12 and that 1:00 p.m. EST game will be carried on CBS. This will mark the seventh-consecutive season that the Steelers have opened their regular season on the road. Their last Week 1 home game was in 2014 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers first home game of 2021 is in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST and that contest will be followed in Week 3 by the team hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field, which will be the team’s first AFC North game of the season.

The first of the Steelers five primetime games in 2021 is against the Seattle Seahawks at home on Sunday night Oct. 17 on NBC. Their remaining four primetime games are in Weeks 9, 11, 14 and 17 with that last one being a Monday Night Football game at home against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers lone Thursday night game in 2021 is in Week 14 and on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Steelers will close out their 2021 regular season on the road against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 9 of 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EST. That game is scheduled to be on CBS for now.

Four of the Steelers first six games of the 2021 regular season will be played at home. Three of their final five games of the season will be played on the road, however.

As the initial schedule states, the Steelers have nine games in 2021 scheduled for a Sunday kickoff time of 1:00 p.m. EST.

The Steelers will play four preseason games in 2021 with their first one being in Canton, OH against the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday, Aug. 5. They are then scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles on the road on Thursday Aug. 12 with that preseason game being followed by a meeting against the Detroit Lions at home on Saturday night, Aug. 21. The Steelers will close out their 2021 preseason schedule with a road game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, Aug. 27.