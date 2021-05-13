Steelers Officially Announce Jersey Numbers Of Rookie Class

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their 90 man, offseason roster and in doing so, revealed the jersey numbers each player will wear this summer.

First round pick Najee Harris had his confirmed by the team shortly after his selection. He’ll wear his college number 22. The others were rumored and reported but now confirmed. Here’s what the rest of this year’s draft picks will sport.

Pat Freiermuth – #88

Kendrick Green – #53

Dan Moore Jr. – #65

Buddy Johnson – #51

Isaiahh Loudermilk – #92

Quincy Roche – #48

Tre Norwood – #21

Pressley Harvin III – #6

Green will immediately take Maurkice Pouncey’s number. While that’s a bit of a surprise, there’s only a limited number of jerseys available. Though not officially retired, no Steelers wear #52 (Mike Webster), #58 (Jack Lambert) and #59 (Jack Ham) anymore. Green also wore #53 in college so he’s carrying over that jersey to the NFL, too. Same with Roche taking #48, Bud Dupree’s old number before signing with the Tennessee Titans.

Here are the jersey numbers for the team’s undrafted free agents.

Mark Gilbert – #17

Isaiah McKoy – #17

LaMont Wade – #24

Shakur Brown – #29

Donovan Stiner – #26

Calvin Bundage – #33

Jamar Watson – #50

Rico Bussey – #84

Bussey will be the first rostered Steelers player to wear #84 since Antonio Brown. TE Milan Richard briefly held that number in 2019 as a tryout player. He did not make the team.

Watson will be the first Steeler to wear #50 since Ryan Shazier, who retired in September of last year.

Here are the jersey numbers for the Steelers’ free agents signed this offseason.

Miles Killebrew – #28

Kalen Ballage – #35

Arthur Maulet – #46

BJ Finney – #67

Joe Haeg – #71

Rashaad Coward – #79

Finney retains his old number 67. Maulet needs to change his jersey number immediately if he makes the team. 46 isn’t a good look for a DB.

Former first round pick Dwayne Haskins will wear #3.