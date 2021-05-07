2021 Post-NFL Draft Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and welcome to the first post-draft weekend of 2021. Hope you all enjoyed the draft and all of our coverage. We still have plenty more coming your way with film rooms, analysis, and recaps of all nine selections the Pittsburgh Steelers made this past weekend.

We also have a ton more content in the way of what Kevin Colbert had to say about this class. We also had details on Mason Rudolph’s new contract extension. Pittsburgh also reportedly signed CB/S Arthur Maulet. The league may be entering its dead period but we’ll keep you guys busy these next couple months.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer these next several hours, and I look forward to reading the responses in the comments below this post.

Have a great rest of your weekend and once again, thank you for stopping by the site.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Of the nine selections, (here’s a refresher for you on the names) what was your favorite pick the Steelers made?

2 – Who is the one player the Steelers drafted you wish they wouldn’t have taken?

3 – Kevin Colbert said the backup QBs will fight it out this summer. Tell me what the QB depth chart will look like come Week One. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd string, and if the team will carry a 4th on the roster. The current QBs on the roster are: Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, Josh Dobbs, and Dwayne Haskins.

4 – What Day Three selection (Moore Jr, Johnson, Loudermilk, Roche, Norwood, Harvin III) will play the most snaps on his offensive/defensive side of the football as a rookie?

5 – Were you personally upset/offended by Alejandro Villanueva’s comments about his former team?

Recap of 2021 Draft Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The first few respondents answered no, Najee Harris would not break Franco Harris’ franchise rookie rushing record of 1,055 yards. Then someone mentioned it was a 17-game season causing a run. 64.7% of respondents believe Najee Harris will break Franco’s rookie rushing record.

Question 2: In an awfully close vote, 52.9% of respondents say Najee Harris will gain over 1259.5 total yards from scrimmage in 2021. Nice marker to achieve.

Question 3: Only one respondent said the Steelers would draft a punter on Day Three of the 2021 draft. Kudos to Darth Scourge for going against popular opinion and making the correct call!

Question 4: We were all over the map naming about every position except running back and Defensive line as the position the Steelers will draft with their final pick of the 2021 draft. One respondent hedged his bets from question three by saying the Steelers would not draft a punter in day three but then answered this question by saying they would draft a punter. A wily one that respondent. 41.2% of respondents said the Steelers would bolster the secondary with either a safety or cornerback by far the most named positions. The Steelers did draft Tre Norwood with the other seventh round pick just 11 spots ahead of punter Pressley Harvin III. The Steelers also signed two safeties and two cornerbacks as undrafted free agents plus signed CB DeMarkus Acy right after the draft. So, Steelers Depot respondents must have had a Vulcan mind meld with Kevin Colbert.

Question 5: A couple folks felt meh about the Steelers selection of Najee Harris in the first round, but the vast majority liked or loved the pick. The median response was a solid “Liked it.” A lot is riding on this pick and the offensive linemen chosen later in the draft. Anxious to see how these folks look at training camp.

Thanks to everyone who is responding to the Friday Night Five Questions during the offseason. Good to keep your prognostication skills sharp for the upcoming season.