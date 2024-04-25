Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. The final one ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, with Round 1 just hours away. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Brian Tollini: With the exception of not adding Mitch Morse and Mike Williams, do you feel of the offseason went as Omar Khan envisioned? Also, do you feel this may have been a good learning experience for him to not put so much faith in signing specific players? Once Morse and Williams were gone, there didn’t seem to be much of backup plan.

Alex: Ehhh…not at QB. Even he admitted he was surprised to make all the moves he did. His goal was to land one of Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. Not both and not trading Kenny Pickett. I think they had to roll with the punches once Pickett said he wanted out. Finding a partner for him and then coming back at Fields once Pickett was shipped out to Philadelphia.

Everything else, I can’t really say. It felt like they started with a head of steam and burned out. They sprinted in a marathon of free agency. But they obviously feel pretty comfortable.

treeher: They say that Defense wins Super Bowls. Do we have a D that can win a SB, assuming we achieve an “average” Offense?

Alex: They have a very good defense. But it’s just hard to win a Super Bowl with an average offense in this era. I had the stat that for something like the last half dozen years, the Super Bowl winner had a top ten offense. Until the Chiefs in 2023, who were average in the regular season, but they had Mahomes and put up 25-plus in three of their four playoff games. Pittsburgh doesn’t have Mahomes. So I would say it’s hard to do without at least a good offense and franchise type of QB unless your defense was 2008 Steelers level good. And Pittsburgh isn’t that.

ironkett:

Hi, Alex!

Which permutation of potential draft possibilities do you find yourself liking more:

OT in round one, WR in round two, wait on C

C in round one, WR in round two, wait on OT

I started the draft thinking it had to be center first round, but I think I may like the (theoretical, of course) outcomes where the steelers get a stud tackle in round one and a mid-round center (Nourzad, SVPG, Lee, etc.) a little more. I think the offensive line, as a whole, might actually have a higher upside if the Steelers do that. What do you think?

Alex: I’m pretty torn. I look at names more than positions because that’s what you’re drafting. I really want to move Broderick Jones over but I know that’s slightly more than a want than the need at center. Draft the OT, trade up for the C is more ideal, but you obviously can’t just wave a wand and make that happen.