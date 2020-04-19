Steelers Spin: Greatest Draft Hits Of The Last 50 Years (2nd Round)

The end is near.

There are only two rounds left to analyze in this series exploring the Pittsburgh Steelers drafting history over the past 50 years (since 1969).

What will the past predict about the potential of success for the Steelers 2020 second round draft pick?

Apparently, it comes down almost to a flip of a coin. And, as of recent, even better than that.

This is good news, especially since the second round pick is the first one the Steelers have this year after trading away their first rounder in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Here’s a look at the team’s recent Round Two selections under General Manager Kevin Colbert: (2018) James Washington, (2017) JuJu Smith-Schuster, (2016) Sean Davis, (2015) Senquez Golden, (2014) Stephon Tuitt, (2013) Le’Veon Bell, (2011) Marcus Gilbert, (2012) Mike Adams, (2010) Jason Worilds, (2008) Limas Sweed, (2007) Lamar Woodley, (2005) Bryant McFadden, (2004) Ricardo Colclough and (2003) Alonzo Jackson.

Surprisingly, the front office didn’t do too well with second round draft selections during the glory years of the 1970’s and their picks at this level in the 1980’s were abysmal.

Conversely, the second round draft picks during the Bill Cowher reign were superb and largely responsible for the team’s ascent back into being a perennial championship threat.

Then the team hit some draft day second round potholes with Will Blackwell (1997), Jeremy Staat (1998) and Scott Shields (1999). Ouch front office…ouch.

It was Kevin Colbert to the rescue in 2000, with a three-pack of second round gold nuggets in (2000) Marvel Smith, (2001) Kendrell Bell and (2002) Antwaan Randle El. Yes, Bell was more prospect than player but these certainly were three exciting young players who impacted the team immediately.

But, then the Colbert genius hit a rough patch before recovering to what has been a strong track record as of late in this round.

There is no question the quality of these picks are handicapped greatly by the team’s position in the draft. An end-of-the-round second is more like an early third but that doesn’t excuse or diminish the necessity of a team to score big in rounds one and two.

Let’s explore his picks in contrast with those of the past 50 years.

Admittedly, the first three on this greatest hits list were relative no-brainers (although the order may be challenged). After that? Not so easy.

So…here it goes. Grab your flaming torches and pitchforks and let’s do this.

Pittsburgh Steelers Greatest Draft Hits | Second Round

RANK NAME POSITION YEAR DRAFTED COLLEGE 1 Jack Lambert LB 1974 Kent State 2 Dermontti Dawson C 1988 Kentucky 3 Jack Ham LB 1971 Penn State 4 Levon Kirkland LB 1992 Clemson 5 Carnell Lake DB 1989 UCLA

Jack Lambert

To fans young and old Jack Lambert was as close to a super hero as any of the great 1970’s players. With Lambert at your side you were automatically the toughest team on the field. His presence was palpable on every play and his toothless snarl is firmly embedded in Steelers lore. At 6’4 and just a shade over 200 pounds in his rookie year Lambert was a wiry man made of solid steel and gristle.

Although Joe Greene is widely considered the foundation of the Steelers defensive greatness of that era, no one embodied toughness on the team more than Lambert. The Hall of Famer was a 9-time Pro Bowler and 6-time First Team All-Pro and won NFL Rookie Defensive Player of the Year and later in his career won overall NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Perhaps Lambert’s greatest play was in Super Bowl X when he slammed the Dallas Cowboys Cliff Harris to the ground after the player taunted Steelers kicker Roy Gerela following a missed field goal. That play (which quite nearly got Lambert ejected from the game) shifted the tone of the match around instantly and was the key reason the Rooneys were able to put another Lombardi in their trophy case. Chuck Noll later referred to Lambert as a player who “defended what was right”. A true all-time Steelers great.

Dermontti Dawson

Few athletes of any size combined grace, power and speed like Dermontti Dawson. His teammates called him “Dirt” because of the way he grinded opponents into the ground. Dawson single-handedly redefined his position as a “pulling center”.

No one before and no one since could pull to the edge with such pace and agility only to deliver a blow with tremendous force on some poor cornerback or outside linebacker. It was like watching pins fly at a bowling alley. Almost matching his greatness on the field was Dawson’s humility off of the field which made him one of the most beloved players in the league. Dawson, inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012, was named to nine straight Pro Bowls and was a 6-time First Team All Pro.

Jack Ham

Despite the long and storied parade of great Steelers linebackers to choose from many old-timers still consider Jack Ham the best of the bunch and more than a few wise individuals feel he is the greatest outside linebacker of all time. A superb athlete, he was equally adept pursuing the passer, stopping the run or shooting out to cover receivers, something he could do as well as any NFL safety.

Noll once said Ham was the “fastest Steeler for the first ten yards” which included the running backs and receivers. Ham created a mismatch for any offensive coordinator who literally had to accommodate for his unique skill set and often chose to ignore his side of the field as they would with a shutdown corner. Ham was as brilliant as he was talented and his fox-like instincts led him to 25 sacks (unofficially), 21 fumbles recovered and 32 interceptions. Should he be at the top above Jack Lambert? Some would say so, although the nod went to Lambert due to his…winning personality.

Still, Ham was a Hall of Famer, 8-time Pro Bowler and 6-time All Pro and easily among the list of Steelers legends.

Levon Kirkland

As a player, Levon Kirkland was a big, big man. Surprisingly nimble for his size (only 6’1 but pushing 300 pounds at times) it was like having a nosetackle with dance moves on the field. Kirkland was an undisputed champion when it came to plugging up the middle against the run and considering that stout Joel Steed was on the line in front of him most offenses simply avoided running up the middle.

After Greg Lloyd went down with a season-ending injury Kirkland took over the nickel linebacker position. Opposing teams targeted him at first until they realized he was even more agile than the man he replaced and Kirkland finished that season with four interceptions.

When Kirkland was paired with Chad Brown in the middle and with Greg Lloyd and Kevin Greene at the edges it was arguably the Steelers best linebacking squad of all time…and definitely the finest in the team’s 3-4 era.

Carnell Lake

After playing outside linebacker in college, Lake was such a gifted athlete he made the transition to strong safety in the NFL as if he was born to play there. Incredibly fast, he had no risk of being outrun and with his linebacking instincts he could come into the box and fill the gap like no other player during his time. Although Rod Woodson was the undisputed star of the secondary, Lake was equally valuable and earned 5 Pro Bowl nods.

Lake was one of those players who received more recognition by Steelers fans than in the rest of the league (mostly because the team was saturated with defensive stars) but even Peter King of Sports Illustrated gave his vote of NFL MVP to Lake in 1997. A sharp player, his instincts and character gave rise to a career as a valued position coach for the Steelers.

Just Missed the Cut:

Le’Veon Bell (2013) Bell certainly had the talent, and was the perfect fit in the Steelers offense to move completely to the top of this list. But, the fates, multiple suspensions, and a questionable decision to sit out a year before leaving town left him with more infamy than fame in Pittsburgh. Le’Veon will be one of the ultimate, woulda, coulda, shoulda players in Steelers history.

Chad Brown (1993) A linebacker who was one of the most physically gifted players the Steelers have ever drafted…and a lover of snakes…his rise to Pittsburgh glory was short-lived because free agency (and the Steelers feeble attempts to keep their players during those years) took him off into the sunset.

Marvel Smith (2000) A left tackle who held the flank for one of the more formidable lines the Pittsburgh Steelers have boasted. Back problems got him just at the time when he finally had a decent quarterback to block for in Ben Roethlisberger.

Kordell Stewart (1995) There really is no such thing as a “beloved” quarterback in Pittsburgh and Kordell Stewart’s downfall probably was more linked to the team’s inability to understand his true art as a player. In his famous and early “Slash” role (wide receiver/running back/quarterback) he was one of the most exciting players in the NFL.

Antwaan Randle El (2002) In Kordell Stewart and Hines Ward the Steelers struck it rich with former collegiate quarterback types. Randle El was the most exciting player to arrive in the draft and he didn’t disappoint once he hit the big leagues. His pass in the Super Bowl XL will live as his greatest NFL moment.

LaMarr Woodley (2007) Now here’s a touchy subject. LaMarr Woodley making the “just missed” list. The truth is had the power edge rusher been able to stay healthy and perhaps had a stronger work ethic we might be talking about him as one of the all-time Steelers linebacker greats. So we shed a tear for what could have been.

Kendrell Bell (2001) Talk about a flash in the pan, Kendrell Bell was the ultimate. But oh did he flash! When he burst onto the scene (and he literally did) Bell would obliterate offensive lines en route to the ball handler. An explosion waiting to happen, his style of play proved to be his downfall as his NFL tenure was cut short due to injuries.

Still Competing:

Marcus Gilbert (2011) Early on in Gilbert’s career he was put in the same “bust bus” as Mike Adams. But, he grew into his role as a steady hand at right tackle for the Steelers before injuries limited his participation and then ultimately he was let go to pursue other opportunities.

Stephon Tuitt (2014) Many claim Cameron Heyward is the Steelers best defensive player, but he might not even be the best defensive lineman on the team. Tuitt was fully on the rise to greatness before suffering an unfortunate injury last season and his return to the defense in the fall may soften the loss of Javon Hargrave to free agency.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (2017) When it comes to personality, Schuster is already an All-Time Pittsburgh Steeler. And, with his meteoric rise his rookie year, he looked like he would be on his way to top every list. Yet, last year was a real disappointment for Smith-Schuster if we’re being honest, and the jury remains out if he can be a big time number one receiver in the league. He’s been bulking up in the gym during the offseason to allow him to shake off shutdown corners, plus, his good friend Ben Roethlisberger will be throwing to him again. So this season could have him back on track to greatness once again.

James Washington (2018) In splashes here and there, Washington looks like the next great wide receiver to wear Black and Gold. Yet, there are an equal number of times when he disappears under the bright lights and big cameras. With his old Okie friend Mason Rudolph back in the backup role, and Big Ben tossing the pigskin once again, Washington may make his big move next season.

