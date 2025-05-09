Steelers Release 2025 Rookie Minicamp Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their 2025 rookie minicamp roster shortly ahead of the team taking the practice field to start the three-day weekend.

You can view the Steelers’ entire rookie minicamp roster below, which consists of all seven picks from the 2025 NFL Draft, seven undrafted free agents, some select first-year players, and a number of tryout players who consist of rookies and a handful of veterans.

In total, the Steelers have 45 players in for the three-day rookie minicamp, including five veterans, 15 rookies and 25 tryout players.

This will be the first look at draft picks Derrick Harmon, Kaleb Johnson, Jack Sawyer, Yahya Black, Will Howard, Carson Bruener and Donte Kent in a Steelers uniform as they are set to participate in rookie minicamp. It will also be a chance to see members of the undrafted free agent class, which includes Sebastian Castro, DJ Thomas-Jones, Aiden Williams, Ben Sauls, Ke’Shawn Williams, Roc Taylor and JJ Galbreath.

Thomas-Jones is one of the more intriguing UDFAs for the Steelers as he received the largest non-QB guaranteed money for a UDFA in franchise history. He projects more as a fullback than a tight end, so it’ll be interesting to see where he works during the three-day minicamp. He’s currently listed as a fullback on the Steelers’ roster.

In total, 15 tryout players were known coming into the weekend, thanks to our rookie minicamp invite tracker.

Lindenwood’s Gareth Warren is a tryout player to keep eye on. Coming from the FCS level, the Hawaii native competed in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl and was considered one of the better small-school products in the draft. But he went undrafted, and now he’s getting a chance with the Steelers as a tryout player.

Warren was a first-team All-OVC selection in 2024, playing left tackle the past two seasons after playing guard in 2022. The FCS product brings good size at 6051, 330 pounds with 33 3/8-inch arms and has the versatility to play inside or outside.

Other intriguing rookie minicamp invites who were known ahead of the roster release include William & Mary WR-ATH Hollis Mathis, a Pittsburgh native who played quarterback, running back and wide receiver during his time in college.

North Texas CB Ridge Texada received a late invite after previously trying out with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Texada holds the UNT record for pass breakups/passes defensed. He finished his career with 37 of them, including an impressive 18 during the 2022 season. He finished 2023 with eight and 2024 with nine total breakups.

South Carolina LB Debo Williams is another player to keep an eye on over the three-day weekend. He was a two-time team captain for the Gamecocks’ defense and registered 176 tackles over the last two seasons, including a 113-tackle campaign in 2023. At 6003 and 225 pounds, he doesn’t have the most athletic profile from his Pro Day workout, but he did manage to put up a whopping 32 reps on the bench press.

Middlebury’s Thomas Perry, one of the most talked about small-school products in the draft class, is also in for a tryout for the Steelers. Previously, he tried out for the Baltimore Ravens. He’s a center only in the NFL, but he had a great showing at the East-West Shrine Bowl and has a lot of attention on him.

Make sure to check out the interview with Perry at the Shrine Bowl from our own Dr. Melanie Friedlander.

Veteran running back Trey Sermon is a player in for a tryout with the Steelers during the minicamp. He’s spent four seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts, rushing for 505 yards on 134 carries with three touchdowns, and another 22 receptions for 138 yards.

Last season against the Steelers in Week 4 with the Colts, Sermon had five carries for eight yards. In Week 12 in 2023 in place of the injured Jonathan Taylor, Sermon carried the ball 17 times agains the Steelers for 88 yards. With Johnson, Warren and Gainwell in the backfield, the Steelers are still trying to look for some depth and are giving Sermon a look.

Cornerback Mikey Victor is also a player to note coming in for a tryout with the Steelers. Victor worked out for the Steelers in January but went unsigned. Along with Sermon and Victor, long snapper Taybor Pepper, and offensive linemen Ilm Manning and Keith Ismael are in for tryouts as well.

Veterans on the roster participating in the rookie minicamp include defensive linemen Domenique Davis and Jacob Slade, offensive linemen Doug Nester and Steven Jones, and defensive back Cameron McCutcheon.