Steelers Invite William & Mary WR And Pittsburgh-Native Hollis Mathis To Rookie Minicamp

With the 2025 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror and undrafted free agent signings all but done, the focus for the Pittsburgh Steelers has shifted to rookie minicamp invites. After reports of South Carolina linebacker Debo Williams and Rhode Island TE/WR Tommy Smith receiving invites, the Steelers have invited another player.

That would be William & Mary standout receiver Hollis Mathis, who is a Pittsburgh-area native as a Penn Hills High School graduate.

Mathis’ invite to Steelers’ rookie minicamp was shared by his agency, LA Sports Group (@LASportsGroup) on Instagram.

Mathis is a versatile athlete who played quarterback, running back and receiver at William & Mary. He made the switch to receiver full time for the 2024 season and put up a strong season, hauling in 52 passes for 602 yards and three touchdowns.

Hollis Mathis measures in at 6013, 174 pounds with 9 3/8-inch hands, 32 3/4-inch arms, a 77 1/8-inch wingspan and clocked a 4.59 40-yard dash with a 1.59 10-yard split. He also recorded a 36.5-inch vertical, a 10’10” broad jump, a 4.43 short shuttle and a 6.90 3-cone, according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler.

He finished his college career with 87 receptions for 1,005 yards and five touchdowns. Mathis also recorded 260 carries for 1,091 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns and 1,716 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions on 126-of-251 passing, though most of that came in 2019 when he threw for 976 yards.

With 1,000 or more yards as a passer, rusher and receiver, Mathis is just one of two players in college football history to achieve that mark.

Penn Hills alum Hollis Mathis has made HISTORY at the D1 level at William and Mary. He is the 2nd player in CFB History to throw for 1,000 yards, rush for 1,000 yards, and receive for 1,000 yards A WPIAL round of applause for Hollis 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/0fj7IKObZp — WPIAL Insider (@WPIAL_Insider) November 23, 2024

Prior to heading to William & Mary, Mathis was a full-time QB at Penn Hill High School, Aaron Donald’s alma mater. He made the switch to receiver in college, doing everything for the Tribe, lining up in the backfield as a traditional running back, out wide, and in the slot. He even returned some kicks and punts.

He never thought of transferring to a bigger program, either, sticking it out at William & Mary and graduating with a degree in kinesiology and health sciences in 2023.