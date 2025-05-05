Steelers Invite Another DB To Rookie Minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers have invited another defensive back to their upcoming rookie minicamp. North Texas DB Ridge Texada will be in Pittsburgh this weekend to compete for a spot on the team’s 90-man roster. North Texas’ Twitter/X account shared the news Monday afternoon.

He will join Notre Dame’s Max Hurleman and Slippery Rock’s Eddie Faulkner IV as known cornerback invites to Steelers’ rookie minicamp.

Texada spent this past weekend trying out for the Philadelphia Eagles during their rookie minicamp, though he was not signed.

Texada holds the UNT record for pass breakups/passes defensed. He finished his career with 37 of them including an impressive 18 during the 2022 season. He finished 2023 with eight and 2024 with nine total breakups.

For his career, Texada posted 140 tackles (nine for a loss) with those 37 breakups, five interceptions, and one forced fumble. In his final season, Texada tallied 44 tackles (two for a loss) with nine breakups, one interception, and one forced fumble. His interception came in Week 2 against FCS school Stephen F. Austin.

At his Pro Day, Texada checked in at 5080, 186 pounds. He ran a strong 4.42 40-yard dash with a 33.5-inch vertical and 10’1″ broad jump along with a 7.01 three-cone time. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Texada as his 92nd-best cornerback in his 2025 draft guide.

Before attending North Texas, Texada spent the 2020 season with McNeese State. In high school, he played cornerback and wide receiver.

If Texada can earn an offseason roster spot, he’ll likely compete for nickel reps while proving himself on special teams. His odds of making it will be long, but Pittsburgh has several roster spots open, suggesting the team will sign a couple tryout players who impress.

Pittsburgh will release its complete rookie minicamp roster later this week. Along with roughly two dozen tryout names, the Steelers’ rookie class and select first-year players will also be in attendance.