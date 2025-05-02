First Weekend Of May 2025: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books. Thanks to one minor trade down, the Steelers selected seven players this year. Beginning with DL Derrick Harmon in the first round, Pittsburgh focused on boosting its d-line and front seven with Harmon, EDGE Jack Sawyer, and DL Yahya Black. Offensively, the team got good value with RB Kaleb Johnson and QB Will Howard.

Pittsburgh’s rookies will take the field next weekend when the Steelers hold their three-day rookie minicamp May 9-11.

Shortly after the draft, the team added a veteran by inking WR Robert Woods to a one-year, $2 million deal. The team also released several players: NT Montravius Adams, S Ryan Watts, and LB Thomas Rush. Watts is medically retiring after suffering a 2024 neck injury.

We also discovered that senior offensive assistant and 2023 interim play caller Mike Sullivan is no longer with the team. With the Penguins’ Mike Sullivan also gone, there are no more Mike Sullivans coaching in the city anymore.

The Steelers continue playing the waiting game with Aaron Rodgers with Art Rooney II suggesting a “soft deadline” of the start of OTAs later this month.

1 – On a scale of 1-10, grade the Steelers’ seven draft picks.

2 – Would you have preferred the Steelers draft Shedeur Sanders in the fourth round or Will Howard in the sixth round?

3 – Which selection netted Pittsburgh the best value?

4 – Who will have more receptions in 2025 – Roman Wilson or Robert Woods?

5 – Looking ahead to 2026, what is Pittsburgh’s biggest need aside from QB?

Recap of 2025 Draft Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents were pleased with the Steelers picking Oregon DL Derrick Harmon. The pick rated an 8.5 out of 10 on the happiness scale.

Question 2: Most respondents would have followed Omar Khan’s lead in drafting Derrick Harmon. But two folks wanted S Nick Emmanwori, whom the Seahawks picked at the start of the second round. Another would have taken QB Jaxson Dart.

Question 3: The biggest surprise was the Jaguars’ trade with Cleveland to land Travis Hunter. Cleveland got a treasure trove of draft capital, including a first-round pick in 2026, and just dropped two spots in the first round. They then drafted Michigan DT Mason Graham. Of course, they made some clown moves later by picking two quarterbacks and two running backs. But they had draft picks to waste.

Question 4: Omar Khan retains a high degree of confidence from respondents, scoring 9 on a 10-point scale. We’ll see how this draft class and the previous two classes perform this season.

Question 5: The Steelers did make a Day 3 trade. Khan gave Kansas City a fifth-round pick (156 overall). In return, Pittsburgh got the Chiefs’ 164th overall pick in the fifth and a seventh-round selection (226 overall) to give the Steelers seven draft picks. Pittsburgh selected Iowa DT Yahya Black and Washington LB Carson Bruener with its two new picks. Kansas City took Oregon LB Jeff Bassa.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers First Pick Happiness Your Pick 21 Biggest Surprise Khan Confidence Scale Steelers Day 3 Trade? SD Consensus 8.5 Derrick Harmon Browns – Jaguars Trade 9 Yes Correct Answers Your Call Your Call Your Call Your Call Yes

The questions were answered Thursday night. Hope you are satisfied with the selections so far.