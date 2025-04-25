2025 NFL Draft Weekend: Steelers Friday Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The 2025 NFL Draft got underway last night, and in the first round, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Oregon DL Derrick Harmon 21st overall. Bypassing quarterback options, the team stayed true to an offseason goal of improving its run defense and getting younger up front.

In a post-pick press conference, Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan said Harmon had Steelers “DNA” as a prototypical fit at defensive end. Check out our full scouting report on him here.

Passing on Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders has caused mixed reactions from the media and fan base. Time will tell whether or not Harmon was the right pick.

The draft resumes at 7 EST tonight with the second and third rounds. Currently, Pittsburgh holds just one pick tonight, its third-round selection at No. 83 overall. Here are some prospects they could be targeting.

The draft concludes Saturday with Rounds 4-7 followed by the undrafted free agency frenzy. The Steelers currently have one selection apiece in Rounds 4, 5, 6, and 7.

We’ll keep this week’s questions largely focused on last night’s picks knowing it may be too difficult for everyone to answer questions about the weekend in time.

As always, we’re here with you throughout the weekend with whatever news comes through the wire.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – On a scale of 1-10, how happy are you with the team’s first-round selection of Oregon DL Derrick Harmon?

2 – Based on who was on the board, who would you have taken in the first round (you can also say the player the Steelers chose)? Here’s a link to the first-round results.

3 – What was your biggest surprise around the NFL on Round 1?

4 – Do you remain confident in GM Omar Khan? Scale of 1-10, what is your confidence in him?

5 – Will the Steelers make any trades on Day 3 of the draft (answers must be submitted before noon/EST Saturday).

Recap of 2025 One Week Before Draft Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1: Derrick Harmon was the favorite to be the Steelers’ first-round selection among respondents with 11 votes. Kenneth Grant the only other player with more than one vote, and he just received two of them. Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Walter Nolen, and Nick Emmanwori received one apiece. Ivanho picked no one since he believed the Steelers would trade out of the first round. ValyrianSteelerJedi went with Sanders. But wrote, “Sanders and will trade back into the first round to draft Harmon.” Omar Khan would have been a wizard had he pulled that off.

Question 2: Respondents believed the Steelers would not trade out of Pick 21, either up or down, by a 10-8 vote. As Ginko18 wrote, “No with Derrick Harmon on the board.”

Question 3: The median response was three quarterbacks drafted in the first round. Ted Webb was an outlier by predicting that four quarterbacks would be taken in the first round.

Question 4: The median response was three trades in the first round. Three folks predicted five trades: Ivanho, newguy68, and Chris92021.

Question 5: Respondents said more receivers would be drafted in the first round than running backs by a 12-3 vote. Three folks called it even. Ginko18 said receiver but with a caveat: “WR IF Hunter counts as WR.”

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers’ First-Round Pick Pittsburgh Trades Pick 21? How Many First-Round QB’s How Many First-Round Trades More WRs or RBs Taken in First Round SD Consensus Derrick Harmon No 3 3 Receivers Correct Answers TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

The questions were answered Thursday night. Hope you are satisfied with the selections so far.