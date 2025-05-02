A Way-Too-Early Look At Pittsburgh’s Top 2026 Needs

So much can and will change from now to the 2026 NFL Draft, the first held in Pittsburgh in nearly 80 years. But based on where the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster sits now, we can map out a handful of early and obvious needs that could sit atop the list when the team’s in free agency or on the clock a year from now.

These are the most notable needs, but aren’t listed in a particular order.

Quarterback

Except this one truly sits at the top. Aaron Rodgers or not, Pittsburgh is unlikely to enter 2026 with a known starting quarterback. It’s another offseason of uncertainty. But the odds of the Steelers taking, or at least searching, for one of the top passers in the draft are high, and everyone knows it.

Who will be their target? Probably not Texas’ Arch Manning. If he declares, a big if, it would likely be under the guise of him being the No. 1 pick of the draft. Even an aggressive maneuver won’t put Pittsburgh in the top slot. Regardless of the prospects, the Steelers could use 2026 to make their next big move to address the position in the first round, as they should.

Wide Receiver

Pittsburgh opted against drafting a receiver in 2025, and it’s hard to blame them. The class wasn’t good, and there wasn’t an immediate need. But George Pickens and Calvin Austin III are entering the final year of their rookie deals, while Robert Woods is another veteran stop-gap. Roman Wilson isn’t slated to have a big role as a sophomore and is unlikely to be counted on as Pickens’ immediate replacement.

That will put receiver high on the list to pair with whichever rookie quarterback the Steelers go after. Perhaps the team addresses the position in free agency instead.

Left Tackle/Left Guard

Broderick Jones enters a make-or-break 2025 season. If he does a 180 from last season, the team will pick up his fifth-year option, and Jones will be the unquestioned starter. But if his struggles continue, Pittsburgh will have to consider replacing him at left tackle.

It’s uneasy for the team to potentially have major needs at offensive cornerstones – quarterback, wide receiver, and left tackle – but it’s where the Steelers find themselves.

Isaac Seumalo will be a free agent after 2026, and right now, I’d bet against his being re-signed. The guard market remains hot, and Seumalo will turn 33 during the 2026 season. Pittsburgh has no clear in-house replacement. At best, Spencer Anderson profiles as a backup, and Mason McCormick is tasked with replacing James Daniels on the right side.

If Jones falters and Seumalo exits, Pittsburgh will have to hope C Zach Frazier and the right side of the line doesn’t need addressed, too.

Cornerback

Pittsburgh has rotated through veteran cornerbacks on a yearly basis. From Levi Wallace to Patrick Peterson to Darius Slay, the latter signed a one-year deal and could retire after 2025.

The Steelers have other options. But Brandin Echols is best served as a backup while the jury remains out on Cory Trice Jr., who was oft-injured in college and throughout his first two NFL seasons. Pittsburgh can’t trust him to get through a full season right now.

It could make cornerback a big defensive need to start opposite Joey Porter Jr. Finding a long-term option is highly preferred instead of leaning on a veteran rolodex of short-term contracts.

Safety

In 2025, the Steelers are set at safety. In 2026, things could look completely different. DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill, and even special-teams ace Miles Killebrew are all playing on expiring contracts. Minkah Fitzpatrick is signed through 2026, but if he has another quiet season, there will be serious questions about whether he’s worth his nearly $18 million base salary.

I’ve defended Fitzpatrick and believe he can bounce back, but he’ll need to make the splash plays he did prior to 2023. Ryan Watts just medically retired due to his 2024 neck injury, too.

Of course, Pittsburgh could rectify things. Elliott could be re-signed; an extension this summer would be wise and worthy. If Fitzpatrick returns to form, he’ll remain the starter, and Pittsburgh will only need to add depth. Right now, the positional outlook could split in either direction to become a minor or major need.