Lack Of Movement Has Insider Questioning Steelers’ Interest In Defensive Line In First Round

If the Pittsburgh Steelers plan to draft defensive line in the first round, they’re not showing their hand. In fact, it’s worth noting that they haven’t brought in any of the big-name defensive linemen for pre-draft visits. In some cases, they didn’t even have a lot of points of contact throughout the whole process.

It’s enough to make some people banking on this move concerned. Many believe the Steelers have backed themselves into a corner, with defensive line a first-round must. And yet they have shown no great urgency, at least in public. During free agency, they released starter Larry Ogunjobi, signing journeyman Daniel Ekuale. That’s not going to cut it, so what is the next step?

“They’ve brought in a number of Day 2 and Day 3 DL prospects but no one yet who is considered a first-round DL”, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote in a reader chat of the Steelers’ defensive line pre-draft breadcrumb trail. “That’s something to keep an eye on. I’ve been on DL in the first round since the end of the season, but I might change my mind if [Kenneth] Grant or [Derrick] Harmon don’t come in for visits”.

As of this writing, there have been no indications that the Steelers plan to meet with either defensive line prospect. Those are the two most likely big names at which they might have a shot at 21. The thing is, the Steelers don’t have a second-round pick, so passing on defensive line in the first round also means passing on the position in the second round, too. The top prospects you’ll be looking at will come after 82 players are drafted.

Fittipaldo has been among those beating the drum loudest for the Steelers taking a first-round defensive lineman. As we get closer to the draft, however, he is second-guessing his thinking. “Maybe they believe Ekuale would be serviceable if they did want to go in a different direction”, he suggested. “I’m not advocating that. I think they should go DL in Round 1, just mentioning that as a possibility”.

He did add that he would be surprised if the Steelers don’t bring in Harmon as one defensive line pre-draft visitor. There is still time, though not much, before the draft to get things done.

But what if the Steelers don’t think they need to address the defensive line in the first round? How confident are they in Keeanu Benton and Ekuale, and in the mid-round depth in the draft? The concern, of course, isn’t just for the 2025 season but beyond. Cameron Heyward isn’t getting any younger, even if he still secured first-team All-Pro honors last year.