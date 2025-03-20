Study: DL Daniel Ekuale Is Right Player At Right Time For Steelers

Defensive line is one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest needs this offseason. They released Larry Ogunjobi last week and have since signed Daniel Ekuale. The goal today is to see what the former New England Patriot could bring to the Steel City in 2025.

First, I wanted to see what opportunities look like. Here are total defensive snaps, and over-the-tackle snaps, including 2024 Steelers and NFL defensive lines, for context:

Right away, we see that Ekuale was comfortably above the mean in each. He had 723 defensive snaps, ranking 15th out of 68 qualifying DL (min. 475 snaps). The best ability is availability. Ekuale also had the second-most over-the-tackle snaps (372), trailing only Zach Allen of Denver (whopping 684). On paper, Ekuale’s 2024 opportunities point to nice experience as 3-4 defensive end in Pittsburgh’s defense.

His snaps most resembled Steelers stalwart Cameron Heyward, who had 779 defensive snaps (eighth), and 295 over-the-tackle snaps (ninth). Ogunjobi was also above the mean in over-the-tackle snaps (224, 21st), so if things go swimmingly, Ekuale would slot into that role as the roster sits today.

Keeanu Benton had only 48 over-the-tackle snaps (55th) in 2024 and could continue playing primarily on the inside if Pittsburgh so chooses. Pair that with the likelihood of the Steelers drafting the position and it will be interesting (and critical) to see how the 2025 DL room continues to be built and how those players perform.

Next, I wanted to provide 2024 run defense and pass-rush grades from Pro Football Focus:

For starters, Heyward was one of the most balanced players at DL in 2024, getting massive props (deservedly so) in the PFF grades. Then what Pittsburgh’s goal in bringing in Ekuale becomes clear. After Benton and Ogunjobi were well below the line in run defense, the Steelers brought in a plus run defender (62.7, 24th). The downside is a lowly 51.9 pass-rush grade (61st/68), eighth worst among qualifiers.

That was the worst mark of players in our sights, so if 2024 is any indication, run defense is clearly the impact Pittsburgh is expecting Ekuale to make in 2025. Hopefully, the Steelers will draft someone with that skill set to round out the room, best-case a well-rounded fixture across the board for now and the future.

Another improvement Ekuale could potentially bring to the Steel City is tackling. Here are tackling grades and missed tackle rates in 2024:

On the extreme top right, we see Ekuale was one of the best among his positional peers as a tackler in 2024. His 71.2 tackling grade ranked second-best among qualifiers, along with a great 3.6 missed tackle rate that ranked third. Being top three in both was quite encouraging to learn, and he actually fared better than his new All-Pro teammate Heyward – 65.4 tackle grade (T-seventh), 6.3 missed tackle rate (T-12th).

Benton was the only Steeler below the mean in both last season with a 34.4 tackle grade (53rd) and 17.5 missed tackle rate (54th), so improvement in Year 3 is dire from him on the interior. Ogunjobi was above the line, with a 53.5 tackling grade (T-23rd), and 9.5 missed tackle rate (T-25th). Not bad, but if Ekuale is able to produce another season similar to 2024, he is a clear upgrade in several ways Pittsburgh needs.

Add the Ogunjobi six-game suspension for PEDs his new Buffalo Bills team is dealing with, and Pittsburgh seemingly added a player at the right time who will hopefully improve its run defense in 2025. Here’s to hoping that is the case with Ekuale, and in April’s draft.