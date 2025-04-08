Derrick Harmon Could Land In The AFC North – Just Not With Pittsburgh

Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon has been a name heavily connected to the Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the pre-draft process. He profiles as a great fit for Pittsburgh’s defensive front alongside Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton and brings a physical presence that would fit perfectly into AFC North football.

There’s a good chance Harmon lands in the AFC North later this month in the 2025 NFL Draft. It just might not be with Pittsburgh.

On Tuesday, Harmon was in Cleveland for an official pre-draft visit with the Browns. That’s something he hasn’t done yet with Pittsburgh, and there’s no indication so far that he will, which is a concern.

Harmon posted a photo to his Instagram stories, which an account on X shared.

Earlier on Tuesday, Harmon was mocked to the Steelers at No. 21 overall in the draft exercise by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., marking the second straight mock draft from the longtime draft guru in which he has paired the Steelers with Harmon.

While Pittsburgh held a formal meeting with Harmon at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, the Steelers didn’t send the top brass to Oregon’s Pro Day to see Harmon, and they have yet to invite him to Pittsburgh for one of the 30 allowed pre-draft visits. Without that box being checked, history indicates the Steelers won’t select Harmon at No. 21 overall.

Though all indications are Harmon is a first-round talent, it’s extremely unlikely he would go at No. 2 to the Browns, where they pick currently. That said, they do hold the No. 33 overall pick in the draft, which marks the first pick of the second round.

That could be a prime landing spot for a quarterback for the Browns, should they pass on Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders at No. 2. It could also be a great spot to land Harmon, should he fall out of the first round in a deep, talented defensive line class.

After transferring from Michigan State to Oregon, Harmon put together an outstanding season with the Ducks in 2024, finishing with 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. In a GoLongTD.com’s piece from Bob McGinn talking to anonymous NFL scouts, one scout called Harmon a prototypical 3-4 defensive end with good size and long arms.

“He’s got the length to play 5 (technique) and the quickness to play 3. If he goes after 20 someone’s getting a great value pick,” one personnel member said of Harmon.

Landing in Pittsburgh at No. 21 overall would be the sweet spot for Harmon, who would get to work in the same defensive line room with a player he models his game after in Steelers All-Pro Cameron Heyward. Cleveland would be a good spot for Harmon, too. He would land in a 4-3 defense along a defensive line featuring All-Pro Myles Garrett, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Maliek Collins and Mike Hall Jr., among others.

The Browns are clearly showing interest with the official pre-draft visit. Seeing Harmon end up in the AFC North and not with the Steelers would be rather painful. He profiles as a great fit for the Steelers and has a lot of similarities to Heyward. It would be nice to pair him with the future Hall of Famer to help him transition to the NFL.