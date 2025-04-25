‘Fuel To The Fire:’ Shedeur Sanders Reacts After Being Passed Over In Round One

Once viewed as a top-five lock in the 2025 NFL Draft, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is still waiting to hear his name called. Passed over by the Pittsburgh Steelers and rest of the league Thursday night, Sanders reacted to not being selected in the first round. Speaking with friends and family who attended his draft party in Texas, Sanders said this snub will only motivate him.

“We all didn’t expect this, of course,” he told the group that included his father, Deion. “But I feel like with God, everything’s possible. I don’t feel like this happened for no reason. All this is, of course, is fuel to the fire.”

Shedeur Sanders was surprised about not being selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and says it will only be 'fuel to the fire.' 🔥 (🎥: @ShedeurSanders) pic.twitter.com/RZzIoK07Ab — theScore (@theScore) April 25, 2025

The Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, and Steelers entered the draft as the four teams with the biggest quarterback need. The Titans took Miami (FL)’s Cam Ward at No. 1, a pick that’s been known for weeks. The Giants and Saints passed on quarterback in the top 10. New York selected Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter while New Orleans selected Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. to beef up its front.

It led Shedeur Sanders to fall into the Steelers’ lap at No. 21. But they too passed, selecting Oregon DL Derrick Harmon with a clear goal of improving their defensive front after making few upgrades in free agency. The Giants traded back into the first-round for a quarterback but picked Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart instead of Sanders.

Along with Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Louisville’s Tyler Shough, Sanders will wait to hear his name Friday. Unless Pittsburgh makes a big move or Sanders’ stock free falls, he won’t be a Steeler.

“And under no circumstances, we all know this shouldn’t have happened,” Sanders said. “We understand we’re onto bigger and better things. Tomorrow’s the day. We’re going to be happy regardless. Legendary.”

It’s never easy to fall out of the first-round, especially in Shedeur Sanders’ circumstance of once believing he was a top-five pick. But the NFL is showing slightly less desperation for quarterbacks in down classes, understanding the consequences of reaching to check the “QB” box. With the exception of Kenny Pickett, the 2022 QB class fell well into Day 2 and Day 3. And in 2025, the bulk of the top names will have to wait an extra day to know where their NFL careers will begin.