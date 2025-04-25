Giants, Saints Pass On QB Shedeur Sanders In Top Of Draft

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders is set to fall out of the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite belief he would be a top-five selection for most of the pre-draft process, Sanders was passed up by two quarterback-needy teams. The New York Giants at No. 3 and New Orleans Saints at No. 9 went in other directions, leaving Sanders on the board and potentially being available when the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the clock at No. 21.

After a blockbuster deal that saw the Jacksonville Jaguars trade up with the Cleveland Browns from No. 5 to No. 2 for Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter, the Giants selected Penn State EDGE Adbul Carter at No. 3.

No. 3 pick is in: The #Giants have selected Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, sources say. pic.twitter.com/9oLhn9UDdx — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 25, 2025

At No. 9, the Saints selected Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. to fortify their offensive line. He’s the third offensive lineman drafted in the top 10 with just one quarterback – Cam Ward No. 1 to Tennessee – selected.

No. 9 pick is in: The #Saints have selected Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr, per sources. pic.twitter.com/RFyarwy2o1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 25, 2025

Other notable picks in the top of the draft include the Las Vegas Raiders landing Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty and the Carolina Panthers selecting Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan No. 8.

Shedeur Sanders’ stock had cooled in recent weeks leading to speculation over who would draft him. After hosting him on a pre-draft visit coupled with Mike Tomlin’s press conference praise, Pittsburgh became the favorite to select him.

Now, it’ll be a question of if a team trades up for Sanders before the Steelers are on the clock. If not, the Steelers’ true feelings about Sanders will be revealed. They could take him in the hopes of he becomes the organization’s next franchise quarterback. Or they could focus on the trenches and improve their defensive line. The national media believes Sanders will be the pick, though even insiders suggest that’s an educated guess as opposed to inside information. The local media believes a defensive end or nose tackle will be the team’s choice.

Assuming there’s no trade, the Steelers should be on the clock shortly after 10:30 PM/EST to provide the answers.