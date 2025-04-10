Depot After Dark: New Senior Bowl Director, Shedeur Sanders ‘Legendary’, DL Prospect Medically Cleared

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 9.

Shedeur Sanders ‘Legendary’

It was reported on Tuesday that Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders had a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Steelers this Thursday. This is notable news regarding the Steelers’ draft plans, as it shows legitimate interest in a first-round quarterback. Dart fits that description to a degree, but his first-round status is debatable. Sanders is almost unanimously viewed as QB2.

Sanders took to Instagram last night to react to the news of his visit with the Steelers with one simple word: “Legendary.” It sounds like he might be excited about the possibility of donning the black and gold.

Shedeur Sanders confirms his pre-draft visit is forthcoming on IG #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/GpgLHmnq1e — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) April 9, 2025

New Senior Bowl Director

After seven years with the Senior Bowl, director Jim Nagy left to become the new general manager of the University of Oklahoma. That left a void and some big shoes to fill for one of the premier events in the pre-draft process.

According to Tom Pelissero on X, Drew Gabianich was hired as the new director.

The Senior Bowl is hiring Drew Fabianich as its new executive director, per sources. A longtime #Cowboys national scout who most recently was GM and director of scouting at West Virginia, Fabianich now takes over one of the premier events in the pre-NFL Draft process. pic.twitter.com/gjL0SiN9IF — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 9, 2025

He was a longtime scout for the Dallas Cowboys and most recently served as the GM and director of scouting at West Virginia.

DL Prospect Medically Cleared

There are a couple of under-the-radar defensive linemen who aren’t getting enough buzz in the Steelers’ draft circles. Those are Notre Dame DL Rylie Mills and Texas A&M DT Shemar Turner. That is because they are both dealing with injuries from the 2024 season. Turner had to back out of the Senior Bowl and didn’t work out at the combine due to a stress fracture in his leg.

Ian Rapoport reported on X that he had a combine recheck today and was cleared. He is now going to be visiting teams. The Steelers only have a few visits left to give, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he makes it on the list.

At 6031, 290 pounds with 33 5/8-inch arms, he has roughly the right dimensions that the Steelers look for. What he lacks in height, he makes up for with arm length.