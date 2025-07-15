Depot After Dark: Top 25 Players Since 2000, Harmon Youth Football Camp, Jets Pay Garrett Wilson

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 14.

TOP 25 PLAYERS SINCE 2000

During this century, the Steelers have had several Hall of Fame players, including Troy Polamalu and Alan Faneca, with others like Ben Roethlisberger sure to join them. However, the NFL has seen many incredible players come and go during that time. Throughout the last week, analyst Gregg Rosenthal has been revealing his list of the 25 best players of the last 25 years.

Now, the entire list has been revealed. T.J. Watt was the lone Steelers representative. Aaron Rodgers also made the list, but considering he’s yet to play for Pittsburgh, they haven’t been part of his success. Unsurprisingly, Tom Brady landed at the top spot. He’s arguably the greatest player of all time, and his resumé befits the best player since 2000.

NFL Daily’s Top 25 Players of the Last 25 Years 🏈 pic.twitter.com/uJnxHHEtHy — NFL Podcasts (@NFL_Podcasts) July 14, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

HARMON YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP

The Steelers have been busy adding several big names to their team this offseason. That’s led to Derrick Harmon, their first-round pick, flying under the radar slightly. Harmon figures to be an important part of the Steelers’ defensive line, helping to bolster their run defense. While Harmon is a talented player, he also seems to be a quality human being.

Hazel Park Schools took to Twitter to share that Harmon held his youth football camp at their school recently. They had a lot of praise for Harmon, expressing how well the event went. Harmon hasn’t played in the NFL yet, but he’s already showing good character.

On Saturday, Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 NFL First Round Draft Pick, Derrick Harmon, held a Youth Football Camp at the HPHS. This first-year camp was run flawlessly from start to finish, thanks in large part to our Viking Varsity Football players and coaching staff. #GoVikings pic.twitter.com/JsQzAsGsrv — Hazel Park Schools (@HP_Schools) July 14, 2025

JETS PAY GARRETT WILSON

The Steelers’ first regular-season opponent this year will be the New York Jets. While the Jets have struggled in recent history, they have a new regime in place. Perhaps that will help them find some success. Their organization recently made a move to lock up one of their young stars.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced on Twitter that the Jets and wide receiver Garrett Wilson have agreed on a four-year, $130 million contract extension. He’ll only be 25 years old this season, and he’s shown flashes of great potential. Now, Wilson will be looking to prove that he’s worth that money, starting against the Steelers.