Report: Jaguars Interviewing Ex-Steelers O-Line Coach Shaun Sarrett

The Jacksonville Jaguars are interviewing former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett for the same position, according to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco.

The Jaguars have a new regime under head coach Liam Cohen and a general manager who has not yet been named. But Cohen is quickly assembling his coaching staff, with Sarrett now under consideration.

DiRocco’s tweet notes that Sarrett spent the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings. It was his first year with the team after spending the previous three with the Los Angeles Chargers as an assistant.

Shaun Sarrett’s first NFL job came with Pittsburgh in 2012 after spending time in the college and high school coaching ranks. He became Mike Munchak’s right-hand man and the team’s first choice to replace him when Munchak left the team following the 2018 season. Sarrett spent two seasons leading the room, but the unit struggled, and Sarrett did not return following the 2020 campaign. The team announced his departure along with several other moves, including OC Randy Fichtner and DBs Coach Tom Bradley not returning.

According to reports, Shaun Sarrett also de facto left the Steelers’ o-line room in 2013 after the team missed on their hire of Jack Bicknell Jr., who lasted just one season with the team.

Pittsburgh has gone through several o-line coaches since Munchak’s departure. There was Shaun Sarrett for two years and Adrian Klemm for not even an entire season, leaving for Oregon before the 2021 season wrapped up. Assistant o-line coach Chris Morgan took over for the final few weeks. Morgan was passed over for Pat Meyer in 2022, who is slated to head into his third season as the Steelers’ current offensive line coach.

It appears Meyer will return for 2025. The only coaching change may be the departure of ILBs Coach Aaron Curry, who left to take the same role with the New York Jets. Pittsburgh has yet to hire his replacement.