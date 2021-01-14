Steelers Announce They’re Parting Ways With OC Randy Fichtner, OL Coach Shaun Sarrett, DB Coach Tom Bradley

Mike Tomlin promised changes were coming. He’s intent on following through. The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced they’re parting ways with three coaches: OC Randy Fichtner, OL coach Shaun Sarrett, and DBs coach Tom Bradley.

“I want to thank all three of the coaches for their commitment and dedication to the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “They have all played integral roles in our success and I am appreciative of their efforts. Personally, Randy and I have been in Pittsburgh since I hired him in 2007, but our relationship began well before that. He has been a friend of mine for years and wish his family nothing but the best, and I am eternally grateful for our relationship both on and off the field.”

Fichtner and Tomlin have deep coaching ties together and Fichtner was one of Tomlin’s first hires when the Steelers made him head coach in 2007. Sarrett was Mike Munchak’s replacement but the Steelers’ run game struggled mightily in 2020, rushing for a historically low number of yards. And Bradley seemed to lose out once Teryl Austin was brought into the mix.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Keith Butler, whose contract is also up, is in talks with the team for a short-term deal.