Toledo DL Darius Alexander Drawing Strong Interest From Steelers At Senior Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a defensive lineman. Toledo’s Darius Alexander is on their radar. According to Devin Jackson, who is at this year’s Senior Bowl, Alexander met with Steelers Assistant GM Andy Weidl during practice today and he has a meeting set up with the team tonight.

Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl went up to #Toledo DL Darius Alexander after practice this morning and introduced himself. Alexander has a planned meeting with the #Steelers tonight. #SeniorBowl — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 30, 2025

Alexander is drawing buzz at the Senior Bowl after a strong couple of days of practice. Lightly recruited, he had just one or two offers coming out of high school. After redshirting his freshman season, he had an impressive final two years with the Rockets.

In 2024, he recorded 40 tackles (7.5 for a loss), and 3.5 sacks. Alexander capped his career with an impactful bowl game win over the Pitt Panthers, and his 58-yard-pick six helped spur a comeback. During his time at Toledo, he racked up 127 tackles (23 for a loss) and nine sacks. He also knew how to impact the pass game without sacking the quarterback, batting down 13 passes.

He looks the part of a Steelers defensive end. At Senior Bowl weigh-ins, Alexander measured in at 6035, 304 pounds with 34-inch arms. That fits the profile of what Pittsburgh looks for in the position.

While it’s important to note teams meet with virtually every player at All-Star games, Alexander is a name to keep an eye on. He’s viewed as a Day 3 prospect but with the potential to rise throughout the process. Given his tape and profile, it wouldn’t be a shock if he played his way into third- or fourth-round contention by the end of the draft cycle.

Look for a full scouting report posted on Alexander tomorrow morning.

He’s not the only defensive lineman the Steelers are looking at. Per Jackson, Tennessee’s Omarr Norman-Lott talked with Pittsburgh staff prior to today’s final practice.

#Tennessee DL Omar Norman-Lott looks like he’ll practice today after missing yesterday’s practice. Steelers personnel have been chatting with a Tennessee football representative in the endzone here before the American team’s practice. — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 30, 2025

An Arizona State transfer who spent the last two seasons with the Volunteers, Norman-Lott recorded 10 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks.