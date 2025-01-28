2025 Senior Bowl Rosters: Official Heights, Weights, And Complete Measurements

The 2025 Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday in front of NFL scouts and a national television audience at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama. With the game now less than a week away, we can pass along the official rosters for the historic annual college all-star contest complete with the results from measurement sessions that took place this week.

Below are the official heights, weights, hand, arm, and wingspan measurements of both the North and the South rosters for the 2025 Senior Bowl. The height measurements are of course done in eighths per the standard. That means that the last number of the four digits is the eighth measurement. 1 = 1/8, 2 = 1/4, 3 = 3/8, 4 = 1/2, 5 = 5/8, 6 = 3/4, 7 = 7/8.

The table of data below also includes each player being linked to their college team bio page for easy reference.

The Saturday afternoon 2025 Senior Bowl will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the NFL Network.

2025 Senior Bowl Rosters & Measurements