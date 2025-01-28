2025 NFL Draft

2025 Senior Bowl Rosters: Official Heights, Weights, And Complete Measurements

Posted on
2025 Senior Bowl measurements

The 2025 Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday in front of NFL scouts and a national television audience at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama. With the game now less than a week away, we can pass along the official rosters for the historic annual college all-star contest complete with the results from measurement sessions that took place this week.

Below are the official heights, weights, hand, arm, and wingspan measurements of both the North and the South rosters for the 2025 Senior Bowl. The height measurements are of course done in eighths per the standard. That means that the last number of the four digits is the eighth measurement. 1 = 1/8, 2 = 1/4, 3 = 3/8, 4 = 1/2, 5 = 5/8, 6 = 3/4, 7 = 7/8.

The table of data below also includes each player being linked to their college team bio page for easy reference.

The Saturday afternoon 2025 Senior Bowl will kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the NFL Network.

2025 Senior Bowl Rosters & Measurements

Team No Name College POS Ht Wt Arm Hand Wing
Adams, Brandon Central Florida CB 6013 186 8 3/8 32 1/4 76
Alexander, Darius Toledo IDL 6035 304 10 1/4 34 82 1/4
Allen Jr., LeQuint Syracuse RB 6002 207 10 1/4 32 1/2 76 3/4
Amos, Trey Mississippi CB 6003 195 9 1/8 32 77 1/2
Arroyo, Elijah Miami TE 6044 251 9 5/8 33 1/4 81 1/4
Asante, Eugene Auburn LB 6002 222 8 1/2 30 72 1/2
Barron, Justin Syracuse SAF 6035 226 9 3/8 31 3/4 76 1/4
Bartholomew, Gavin Pittsburgh TE 6043 241 10 31 3/4 78
Bassa, Jeffrey Oregon LB 6010 226 9 5/8 31 1/2 78 1/4
Bayer, Jacob Arkansas State IOL 6027 315 10 3/8 32 78 1/4
Bech, Jack Texas Christian WR 6012 214 8 7/8 31 1/2 75
Belton, Anthony North Carolina State OT 6053 345 10 1/4 34 1/2 83 1/4
Black, Yahya Iowa IDL 6055 337 10 1/4 35 84 1/4
Bowman Jr., Billy Oklahoma SAF 5096 198 8 5/8 29 1/2 69 1/2
Briningstool, Jake Clemson TE 6052 234 8 7/8 32 1/4 78
Brinkman, Austin West Virginia LS 6030 242 9 1/2 30 1/2 74 1/2
Brown, Logan Kansas OT 6060 312 9 7/8 34 3/4 83 1/2
Bryant II, Pat Illinois WR 6021 208 9 3/8 31 1/4 77 3/4
Burnip, James Alabama P 6063 243 9 1/8 32 1/4 77 1/2
Caldwell, Jamaree Oregon IDL 6020 342 9 1/2 32 1/4 77 3/4
Castro, Sebastian Iowa SAF 5110 202 10 31 74 1/2
Conerly Jr., Josh Oregon OT 6041 313 10 3/8 34 81
Crawshaw, Jeremy Florida P 6032 199 9 1/8 33 79 1/2
Dart, Jaxson Mississippi QB 6017 226 9 1/2 30 1/4 72 3/4
Davis, Caden Mississippi K 6016 208 9 5/8 31 75 1/2
Dellinger, Garrett LSU IOL 6042 325 10 32 3/4 79 1/4
Dike, Chimere Florida WR 6003 192 9 32 1/2 77
Dippre, CJ Alabama TE 6044 260 9 5/8 32 1/2 80
Edwards, Donovan Michigan RB 5110 215 10 30 1/4 73 3/4
Edwards, Johnathan Tulane CB 6005 203 9 32 1/4 77 1/4
Elgersma, Taylor Laurier QB 6043 216 9 1/2 32 1/2 77 1/4
Ersery, Aireontae Minnesota OT 6056 339 9 3/8 34 81 1/4
Etienne, Trevor Georgia RB 5084 202 9 5/8 29 1/4 69 1/2
Ezeiruaku, Donovan Boston College EDGE 6022 248 9 1/4 34 1/2 82 1/2
Fannin Jr., Harold Bowling Green TE 6031 238 9 3/8 33 1/4 78 3/4
Farmer, Joshua Florida State IDL 6027 314 10 1/2 35 1/4 82 1/2
Felton, Da’Quan Virginia Tech WR 6043 222 9 1/2 33 1/4 78 1/2
Felton, Tai Maryland WR 6005 186 8 7/8 30 1/2 72 3/4
Ferguson, Terrance Oregon TE 6047 245 9 1/2 33 1/2 80
Fidone II, Thomas Nebraska TE 6043 241 10 3/4 34 82 1/2
Fitzgerald, Ryan Florida State K 5105 195 8 1/4 30 1/2 70 3/4
Frazier, Miles LSU IOL 6053 324 9 33 1/2 80 1/2
Gabriel, Dillon Oregon QB 5104 202 9 30 71 3/4
Gordon II, Ollie Oklahoma State RB 6011 233 9 1/4 32 3/4 80
Green, Mike Marshall EDGE 6031 251 8 5/8 32 1/4 77 1/4
Hairston, Maxwell Kentucky CB 5112 179 8 7/8 31 1/2 76
Harvey, RJ Central Florida RB 5076 207 8 5/8 30 1/4 70 1/2
Hawes, Jackson Georgia Tech TE 6041 252 9 1/8 32 12 79
Henigan, Seth Memphis QB 6031 213 8 7/8 32 1/4 77
Higgins, Jayden Iowa State WR 6036 217 9 1/2 33 1/4 79 1/2
Hill, Tommi Nebraska CB 6002 210 9 33 1/2 79 1/2
Hook, Maxen Toledo SAF 5117 193 9 1/8 32 1/4 75 1/4
Hunter, Jarquez Auburn RB 5091 212 9 3/8 30 1/4 72 1/2
Ingram-Dawkins, Tyrion Georgia EDGE 6043 278 9 7/8 33 1/4 81 1/4
Ivey, Jared Mississippi EDGE 6055 283 9 1/8 33 3/4 81 1/4
Jackson, Cam’Ron Florida IDL 6064 339 9 3/4 34 1/4 83 1/4
Jackson, Dan Georgia SAF 5116 194 9 30 1/2 72 3/4
Jackson, Keondre Illinois State DS 6016 211 9 1/4 32 1/4 78 1/2
Jackson, Landon Arkansas EDGE 6054 273 L1011 33 1/2 82 3/4
James, Shemar Florida LB 6013 226 8 3/4 32 1/4 76
Johnson, Tez Oregon WR 5092 156 8 1/2 29 3/4 73
Jones, Emery LSU OT 6046 312 10 3/4 34 3/4 82 1/2
Jones, Sai’Vion LSU EDGE 6051 289 10 1/8 33 1/2 81 1/2
Joyner, Jah Minnesota EDGE 6040 263 9 34 1/4 81 1/2
Kennard, Kyle South Carolina EDGE 6036 248 9 3/8 33 1/2 80
Kiser, Jack Notre Dame LB 6013 227 9 1/8 30 1/2 75 1/2
Knight II, Demetrius South Carolina LB 6012 246 9 5/8 33 1/4 80 1/2
Kone, Bilhal Western Michigan CB 6011 186 9 31 1/4 74 1/4
Lampkin, Willie North Carolina IOL 5103 270 10 32 78 1/4
Lane III, Rayuan Navy SAF 5105 198 9 3/4 30 1/4 73 1/4
Lane, Jaylin Virginia Tech WR 5091 191 9 3/4 32 76 1/4
Leonard, Riley Notre Dame QB 6033 210 9 1/4 32 1/2 77 1/4
Lindenberg, Cody Minnesota LB 6021 239 9 3/8 33 77 1/2
Marks, Jo’Quavious Southern California RB 5100 215 9 1/8 29 1/2 71 3/4
Martin, Nickolas Oklahoma State LB 6001 222 9 5/8 30 1/2 74
Martinez, Damien Miami RB 5111 226 8 1/2 32 77 1/2
Matavao, Moliki UCLA TE 6052 265 9 1/2 33 78 3/4
Mbow, Marcus Purdue OT 6041 309 10 3/8 33 80 1/4
McCoy III, Bru Tennessee WR 6020 215 10 33 1/4 77 1/2
McLeod, Jalen Auburn LB 6014 247 9 1/2 32 3/4 79
McWilliams, Mac Central Florida CB 5100 181 8 1/2 30 1/4 72
Membou, Armand Missouri OT 6036 332 9 5/8 34 81
Milroe, Jalen Alabama QB 6014 220 8 3/4 31 1/4 74 3/4
Milum, Wyatt West Virginia OT 6063 315 10 1/4 32 1/2 79 1/4
Mondon Jr., Smael Georgia LB 6023 229 9 5/8 32 1/2 79 1/4
Monheim, Jonah Southern California IOL 6041 307 9 1/4 30 1/2 77
Neal, Devin Kansas RB 5106 220 8 3/8 30 71 1/4
Noel, Jaylin Iowa State WR 5096 196 8 1/2 30 1/4 72 1/2
Nolen, Walter Mississippi IDL 6032 293 9 1/4 33 79 1/2
Norman-Lott, Omarr Tennessee EDGE 6017 295 11 1/8 33 1/2 79 3/4
Oben, R.J. Notre Dame EDGE 6033 255 9 3/8 33 1/4 81 1/4
Oladejo, Oluwafemi UCLA EDGE 6026 261 9 3/4 33 1/2 80 3/4
Oliver, Collin Oklahoma State EDGE 6017 242 9 1/2 31 1/4 75 3/4
Parrish, Jacob Kansas State CB 5097 196 8 7/8 31 1/4 75
Peebles, Aeneas Virginia Tech IDL 6003 289 10 31 3/4 77 1/4
Porter, Darien Iowa State CB 6023 197 8 7/8 33 1/4 79 1/2
Pritchett, Jamaal South Alabama WR 5084 170 9 1/4 29 3/4 70 1/2
Ransaw, Caleb Tulane SAF 5107 196 9 1/2 31 74 3/4
Reid, Karene Utah LB 6000 231 9 1/8 31 3/4 75 1/4
Restrepo, Xavier Miami WR 5093 200 9 1/ 8 29 3/4 71 1/4
Riley, Quincy Louisville CB 5103 192 8 3/8 31 1/2 73 3/4
Robinson, Ty Nebraska EDGE 6047 296 10 32 1/2 78 3/4
Rogers, Caleb Texas Tech OT 6044 313 9 3/4 32 3/4 78 3/4
Royals, Jalen Utah State WR 5113 210 9 1/4 31 73 1/2
Rucker, Trey Oklahoma State SAF 5116 212 9 1/8 30 3/4 73 1/4
Sanders, T.J. South Carolina IDL 6036 284 10 1/4 33 1/2 80
Sanker, Jonas Virginia SAF 6001 206 9 5/8 32 1/2 77
Savaiinaea, Jonah Arizona OT 6036 339 10 1/4 34 1/2 81 3/4
Shough, Tyler Louisville QB 6047 224 9 3/4 31 76 1/4
Slater, Jackson Sacramento State IOL 6025 320 9 3/4 33 78
Smith Jr., Melvin Southern Arkansas SAF 5104 185 8 7/8 31 73 1/2
Smith, Arian Georgia WR 5116 175 9 31 1/2 76 1/4
Smith, Brashard Southern Methodist RB 5092 195 8 3/4 30 3/4 73 1/4
Smith, Jaylin Southern California CB 5102 182 9 1/4 30 1/4 74 1/2
Sorrell, Barryn Texas EDGE 6035 253 9 1/2 32 1/2 77 3/4
Stewart, Josaiah Michigan EDGE 6006 248 9 5/8 32 3/4 78 3/4
Stewart, Shemar Texas AM EDGE 6051 281 9 1/8 34 1/4 83 1/2
Stout, Upton Western Kentucky CB 5082 178 9 30 1/2 73 1/2
Strong, Dorian Virginia Tech CB 6005 179 9 3/8 31 1/4 75 1/4
Tafuna, Junior Utah IDL 6027 303 10 1/8 32 3/4 77 1/2
Taylor, Mason LSU TE 6047 250 9 7/8 32 3/4 78 1/4
Teslaa, Isaac Arkansas WR 6027 212 9 3/4 31 3/4 76 1/2
Thomas, Azareye’h Florida State CB 6014 191 10 1/8 32 1/2 77 1/4
Trader Jr., Dante Maryland SAF 5106 196 8 5/8 31 1/4 75
Trapilo, Ozzy Boston College OT 6075 321 10 1/4 33 1/2 81 1/4
Travis, Jalen Iowa State OT 6075 341 10 1/4 34 1/2 83 1/2
Tuten, Bhayshul Virginia Tech RB 5086 211 8 3/4 30 1/4 70 1/4
Umanmielen, Princely Mississippi EDGE 6043 264 9 5/8 34 1/4 81 3/4
Vinson, Carson Alabama AM OT 6067 314 10 1/8 35 1/4 83 3/4
Wagner, William Michigan LS 6013 244 9 3/8 30 3/4 74 1/2
Walker, David Central Arkansas DL 6005 267 9 1/4 32 3/4 77
Walker, Deone Kentucky IDL 6072 340 10 3/4 34 1/2 84 1/2
Webb, Clay Jacksonville State IOL 6030 310 9 7/8 32 1/2 79
Williams, Kyle Washington State WR 5102 182 8 3/4 30 1/2 72 1/4
Wohler, Hunter Wisconsin SAF 6013 217 9 3/8 31 1/4 74 1/4
Yarns, Marcus Delaware RB 5103 189 9 31 1/4 75 1/2
Zabel, Grey North Dakota State OT 6053 316 9 3/8 32 1/4 77 1/2
