‘Thought I Played Well:’ Russell Wilson Only Regrets Two Plays From Steelers’ Season

Going into this season, expectations were tempered for Russell Wilson. Most people believed Justin Fields would eventually replace him as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback. That didn’t happen, but it’s not like Wilson played perfectly. Down the stretch, his issues really started to show up more. That’s part of why the Steelers lost five straight games. However, it sounds like Wilson is generally happy with how he played after he overcame a nagging calf injury and became the team’s starter in Week 7.

“I thought I played well,” Wilson said Monday via team-provided transcripts. “I thought there were moments I wish I played a little bit better. I feel like I had two plays that I wish I had back, to be honest with you. The one in Kansas City and the one in the Ravens game where I should’ve just kind of put the ball inside. Other than those two plays in particular, I competed my all.”

It’s slightly surprising that Wilson only has two plays that he really regrets from this season. Those two he mentioned were some of his worst, but it’s not like those were his only mistakes. Especially during that losing streak, he made multiple head-scratching plays.

The play he’s referencing against the Chiefs is the interception he threw in the end zone. That was one of the most backbreaking moments of the Steelers’ season. They were down 14-0, but near the end of the first quarter, it looked like they had scored a touchdown. Unfortunately, it got called back due to a penalty, and Wilson threw a bad interception on the next play.

Even though there was a lot of game left, it felt like the Steelers never recovered from that mistake. Some people put some of the blame for that interception on George Pickens, but it sounds like Wilson holds himself accountable for that error.

The other play Wilson mentions is probably the pick-six he threw against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16. That might have been the most heartbreaking play of the Steelers’ entire season. They would have clinched the AFC North title with a win. Things weren’t going great, but the game was still close in the fourth quarter.

Down 24-17, the Steelers picked off Lamar Jackson, giving them a chance to drive down the field and tie the game. However, almost instantly, Wilson threw a pick-six, which effectively killed the Steelers’ chances of winning.

MARLON HUMPHREY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/LOMbBM914K — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 21, 2024

That was arguably the Steelers’ most important game of the year, and Wilson made too many mistakes. That’s why it’s odd that he only names those two plays as ones he really regrets. Even in that Ravens game, he made another crushing mistake, fumbling near the goal line after not sliding on a scramble. That play almost hurt the Steelers as much his interception.

Wilson had other bad plays too. Much of his work on the Steelers’ final drive against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 wasn’t good. Specifically, his decision to scramble, which cost the Steelers precious time for only a few yards, was maddening.

Overall, Wilson wasn’t horrendous, but it doesn’t feel like he was good enough to earn a big deal from the Steelers. He did play fine in their playoff game, but as an aging veteran, there might not be enough upside to warrant keeping him. He certainly had more than a few poor plays.