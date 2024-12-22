Russell Wilson Explains What Happened On Fourth Quarter Interception

Just as it seemed like the momentum might be shifting back in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ favor after S Minkah Fitzpatrick had an interception in the red zone to take points off the board for the Baltimore Ravens, Steelers QB Russell Wilson gave it right back with an interception. CB Marlon Humphrey returned the pick for a touchdown and the Ravens took a two-score lead at 31-17, essentially killing Pittsburgh’s hopes of winning. Speaking after the game, Wilson said he thought the interception changed the game.

“I think it definitely changed the game when they got that interception. I thought the defense did a good job of getting the ball back, and I was trying to throw it to [MyCole] Pruitt. It was front number and the ball just stayed inside, unfortunately, and they made a play,” Wilson said via the team’s YouTube channel.

MARLON HUMPHREY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/LOMbBM914K — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 21, 2024

The Ravens have done a good job all season defending Pittsburgh’s play action boot, but the Steelers went back to it in a key spot and Wilson just forced the throw. Pruitt wasn’t particularly open, but if Wilson threw the ball outside there was a chance for him to make a play on the ball. But the throw went inside and Humphrey was all over it.

It was a backbreaking play for the Steelers and the second costly turnover of the game for Wilson, who also fumbled inside the Baltimore five-yard line in the first half trying to score. The Ravens responded to that turnover with a 96-yard touchdown drive, and in a 17-point loss, those two turnovers completely changed the complexion of the game.

With the Steelers shorthanded, down WR George Pickens on offense and three defensive starters (four if you include Joey Porter Jr., who missed most of the game after leaving with a knee injury), those are the mistakes that just can’t happen. The Steelers are already playing with a short deck, and losing the turnover battle while turning the ball over in key moments is nearly impossible to recover from. The Steelers felt the effects of that today.

Depending on what way you look at it, the good or bad news is that the Steelers won’t have much time to let this one sink in. They’re right back at it on Wednesday against the Kansas City Chiefs, and they’re going to have to take care of the ball better if they want to knock off Kansas City. The Chiefs will head into Acrisure Stadium at 14-1, and the Steelers won’t be afforded the luxury of making mistakes against another talented AFC contender. While the two turnovers by Russell Wilson today were brutal, he’s going to have to wipe it and move on to get ready for Kansas City. He said he has “great confidence” in how the team will respond.

Losing to the Ravens is never easy, but the Steelers still control their own destiny when it comes to winning the AFC North, so it’s a game they need to bounce back from to take care of business down the stretch.