Watch: Minkah Fitzpatrick Ends INT Drought, Makes Huge Play Against Lamar Jackson

Minkah Fitzpatrick’s nearly two-year interception drought is finally over. And it came against the same team he made his last pick against. Fitzpatrick intercepted Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in a crucial moment of the game, picking him off in the red zone after a failed Steelers fourth-down conversion and big run by Baltimore RB Derrick Henry.

Fitzpatrick went without a pick through an injury-marred 2023 season and had been held without one for the first 14 regular-season games of 2024. It led many to wonder where his game-changing plays had gone and Fitzpatrick’s coverage hasn’t been as strong this year as others, interception aside.

But he jumped in front of a Jackson pass early in the fourth quarter and returned it 25 yards to set the Steelers up with good field position in a 24-17 game.

A ball-hawk his first four seasons with the Steelers, it’s the 20th interception of Fitzpatrick’s career and 18th with Pittsburgh. It was the first interception Lamar Jackson had thrown since his pick in the Week 11 matchup against the Steelers.

Fitzpatrick’s last INT came in Week 17 of 2022 against the Ravens, picking off backup QB Tyler Huntley to seal a Steelers victory.

Unfortunately, Fitzpatrick’s interception was met with an interception of the Ravens’ own. Russell Wilson was pick-sixed by CB Marlon Humphrey on the ensuing drive, putting the Ravens up 31-17.