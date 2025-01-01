Steelers’ Wednesday Week 18 Injury Report: Donte Jackson Has Back Issue, Team Otherwise Healthy

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their second injury report of the week ahead of their regular-season finale Saturday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per the team, three players were limited Wednesday: CB Donte Jackson (back), LB Cole Holcomb (knee), and DL Logan Lee (calf).

Every other Steeler was a full participant including QB Justin Fields (abdominal), WR Roman Wilson (hamstring), WR Ben Skowronek (hip), CB Joey Porter Jr. (knee), and RB Jaylen Warren (ribs). QB Russell Wilson and OG Isaac Seumalo, who rested yesterday, were full today.

Steelers’ Wednesday Injury Report

DNP

None

Limited

DL Logan Lee (calf)

LB Cole Holcomb (knee)

CB Donte Jackson (back)

Full

QB Russell Wilson (rest)

QB Justin Fields (abdominal)

RB Jaylen Warren (ribs)

WR Ben Skowronek (hip)

WR Roman Wilson (hamstring)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

CB Joey Porter Jr. (knee)

Similar to yesterday’s report, the Steelers are largely a healthy bunch heading into Week 18. Porter and Skowronek are trending toward playing after missing the team’s Christmas Day game against the Kansas City Chiefs, each practicing in full the past two days, Getting Porter back will give the Steelers a fully healthy secondary for the first time in weeks after CB Donte Jackson and SS DeShon Elliott missed time with injuries of their own. Skowronek is a key special teamer and blocker in the running game. Skowronek was limited yesterday, meaning today’s report is an upgrade.

Jackson has battled a back issue for several weeks and missed time because of it. It’s unclear if today’s session was the team managing his reps or if his injury was aggravated, making him a name to watch on Thursday’s final report.

Warren is expected to play despite being limited early in the week with a rib injury. He thrived against Kansas City, far more explosive and successful than Najee Harris. Warren finished the game with 11 carries for 71 yards along with five receptions for 41 yards. Fields is set to return after missing two games with his abdominal injury suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Holcomb, Wilson, and Lee returned to practice Tuesday. Holcomb remains on Reserve/PUP while Wilson and Lee remain on injured reserve, but they’ve taken first steps toward potentially being added to the 53-man roster. However, as we wrote this morning, Wilson and Lee having their windows opened may be as much about getting young guys practice reps as it is anything else.

The Steelers and Bengals kick off Saturday at 8 PM/EST.