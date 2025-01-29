Shrine Bowl Interview: Getting Drafted By Steelers Would Be ‘Dream Come True’ For LSU CB Zy Alexander

FRISCO, Texas – LSU CB Zy Alexander grew up surrounded by Steelers fans. After two years of high-level production at LSU, Alexander has put himself in a position to be drafted. After transferring from Southeastern Louisiana, Alexander has been a standout in the SEC, with four interceptions and 11 passes defensed to go along with 77 total tackles the past two seasons.

During an interview with Steelers Depot at the East-West Shrine Bowl, Alexander said getting drafted for the team he grew up watching would be a dream come true for him, and would be exciting for his family.

“It would mean a lot to my uncle. Been a Steelers fan ever since I was born. So getting drafted by them would be a dream come true.”

Alexander recounted some of his favorite players that he watched growing up.

“Ike Taylor, Hines Ward, Willie Parker, Big Ben. Willie Parker, Big Ben. Santonio Holmes, obviously.”

Alexander’s ball skills are one of his best traits, and he credited his baseball background for being able to track the ball on the football field. Alexander was the starting center fielder on his high school baseball team before focusing on football in college.

“I feel like one of the reasons I’m good at tracking the ball is ’cause I played baseball. I played outfield. So being able to play that, play different sports in high school, I feel like it’s translated to different sports.”

While Alexander is fully healthy now, he’s dealt with some setbacks to get where he is. Alexander suffered a torn ACL in 2023 after starting eight games at LSU and also broke his collarbone in high school, and he believes he’s a better person now, having gone through the recovery for two major injuries.

“People always say that when you overcome major injuries like that, you won’t be the same person. I just kept my head down, kept working, and I’m not even the same person, I’m a better person. So, each day, just going out there, put my head down. Keep God first. It pays off.”

Despite going from an FCS school at Southeastern Louisiana, where he was an FCS All-America in 2021 and 2021, to LSU, Alexander said he didn’t feel there was much of a transition for him despite the jump in competition.

“The transition wasn’t really that bad. It was just understanding how LSU ran things, the terminology. I feel as a football player, as a cornerback, you just go out there and do your job. Football is football,” Alexander said. “You just gotta go out there and be yourself.”

Alexander said he watches a lot of former LSU and current Houston Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr., as well as Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II, on tape. Alexander could be a Day 2 pick, and with the Steelers likely looking at cornerback somewhere in that range, the team could make his dreams come true by having him trade in the Purple and Yellow at LSU for the Black and Gold in Pittsburgh. He has the ideal size for the position at 6010 and 192 pounds, and his ball production should be attractive to the Steelers and teams around the league.

