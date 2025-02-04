Kozora: Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 Mock Draft (Version 1.0)

For the first time this year, I’m releasing a Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft. This is the first of several versions I’ll occasionally post until April’s draft. The debut one is always the most hazy as we learn about team needs and interest, anticipate free agency, and learn more about the prospects. But it’s a good starting point for what I think the team will do in the draft. Keep that in mind; it’s a mock of what I think the Steelers will do, not my wish list.

Quick notes: I don’t use a simulator for these mock draft articles. The “others considered” reflect a list of prospects who make sense, but I didn’t consider them for various reasons (including weighing the odds of that player actually being on the board).

With that in mind, my mock is below. My next will drop sometime in March, possibly right after the new league year.

Round 1 – 21st Overall: Derrick Harmon/DE Oregon – 6’5, 310 pounds

Analysis: Going defensive line off the top. Pittsburgh has made it clear they want to get younger and tougher in the trenches, and after spending intensive draft capital on the offensive line the past two drafts, they do the same to the defensive side. Omar Khan and Andy Weidl clearly want to build out the o-line and d-line, a good place to start especially in a class with few quarterback options.

Harmon checks all the boxes for what Pittsburgh looks for in a 3-4 DE. He is big, strong, long, and physical but has enough pass-rush juice to get after the quarterback himself. His experience in the Ducks’ 3-4 front makes for an easier projection to the NFL level, similar to the slew of Wisconsin defenders they’ve selected in recent years.

Pittsburgh broke its long-standing history of not drafting a player West of the Mississippi last year in Washington OT Troy Fautanu. Harmon, now playing in the Big Ten, helps the Steelers evaluate against competition they see and scout more frequently. Of course, Harmon played at Michigan State before transferring, so there’s a body of work.

Harmon can play up and down the line and does everything well. He might not be the next Cam Heyward, but there are traits, pedigree, and production to bank on. It’s a deep D-line class, but few have Harmon’s skillset.

Others Considered: WR Emeka Egbuka, RB Ashton Jeanty, DL Tyleik Williams, CB Azareye’h Thomas

Round 2 – 52nd Overall: Will Howard/QB Ohio State – 6’4, 235 pounds

Analysis: Hello, quarterback. Taking a passer past Round One isn’t my cup of tea, but if there is one guy I like from this Day Two range, it’s Howard. Built like an old-school pocket passer, Howard can run in a line and moves like Daniel Jones. He has high-end traits with his touch and ability to layer, throwing a pretty moonball and consistently dropping throws in the bucket.

He’s accurate to all levels and played his best when the games counted the most, leading the Buckeyes to a national title. Howard’s regarded as a leader and simply wins, something an old-school franchise like the Steelers still values.

Art Rooney II kept the door open to explore their quarterback options, and re-signing Justin Fields or Russell Wilson doesn’t cement them as long-term starters. Either’s presence certainly doesn’t prevent the team from adding through the draft. And Pittsburgh might keep trying until they get it right.

Howard can begin the year on the bench, something the Steelers have always preferred with young quarterbacks. They intended for Ben Roethlisberger to be the third-stringer in 2004 and made Kenny Pickett the No. 2 to open up the 2022 season, even if he wound up starting by Week 5.

Others Considered: RB Omarion Hampton, DL Deone Walker, WR Xavier Restrepo, CB Darien Porter

Round 3 – 83rd Overall: TreVeyon Henderson/RB Ohio State – 5’10, 208 pounds.

Analysis: A mid-round running back feels like a slam dunk of the draft. The question is, who in a deep class of options? Sticking with Ohio State in Henderson, who brings a blend of size and big-play ability. Pittsburgh is looking for more explosive plays in the running game, but I don’t think that’ll come via a scat back who can’t muscle his way for tough yards either, a trait virtually every Steelers’ back has shared the last 15 years.

Henderson has the high-end production Pittsburgh looks for in a running back and thrived at a Power 4 school. He averaged more than 7 yards per carry as a senior and rushed for double-digit touchdowns in three of his four seasons. He also caught the ball, 77 career receptions, giving him a well-balanced skillset.

He’d enter as the No. 2 back behind Jaylen Warren, who will move into the lead role with Najee Harris set to hit free agency.

Other Considered: DL Darius Alexander, CB Maxwell Hairston, RB RJ Harvey

Round 4 – 122nd Overall: Zy Alexander/CB LSU – 6010, 192 pounds

Analysis: Some consider Alexander a third-rounder, but it’s too early to nail down projections. And players frequently fall; there are simply more good players than draft spots. Alexander’s length makes him fall shy of being an “Avatar” type of corner, but he has good size and nose for the ball.

At LSU, he picked off two passes in each of the 2023 and 2024 seasons and was active behind the line of scrimmage in 2024, recording three tackles for loss and a sack. He intercepted nine throws in two years at Southeastern Louisiana before transferring up.

Pittsburgh has three veteran corners slated to hit free agency: Donte Jackson, Cam Sutton, and James Pierre. We’ll see who stays and who goes, but Pittsburgh can add to the position. Cory Trice Jr.’s spotty health record makes him hard to trust over a 17-game season, even if his talent is intriguing.

Others Considered: S Malachi Moore, WR Ricky White, DL Cam Horsley

Round 5 – 163rd Overall: Dylan Fairchild/OG Georgia – 6’5, 315 pounds

Analysis: You might be surprised to see an offensive lineman sneak into this mock. But Khan and the team have shown a willingness to load up on the O-line, depth that paid off in a big way last season. They drafted Mason McCormick knowing James Daniels was in the last year of his contract and unlikely to be retained. Could the same play out with Isaac Seumalo, who is entering the last year of his deal?

Enter Fairchild, a big-bodied and experienced guard battle-tested against the SEC. He’s played both guard spots but left more than right. A little center experience would be nice, knowing the team is thin behind Zach Frazier unless Nate Herbig re-signs. Don’t be shocked if Pittsburgh keeps the cupboard full.

Others Considered: C Seth McLaughlin, RB Trevor Etienne, CB Quincy Riley

Round 7 – 225th Overall: Jacquez Stuart/RET Toledo- 5’9, 175 pounds

Analysis: Trio of seventh-round picks to throw darts out. We’ll start with Stuart. Pittsburgh loves its Florida-to-Toledo-to-Pittsburgh pipeline, doing the same with WRs Antonio Brown and Diontae Johnson. Stuart hails from Miami but joined the Rockets and became one of the NFL’s best return men.

In fact, he did a bit of everything in school. Primarily a running back, he carried the ball 365 times but caught 50 passes. As a kick returner, he ran back three of them for scores, including one in 2023 and 2024. He led the MAC in kick return yards three times and led the entire NCAA in 2024 at 32.7 yards on 14 tries.

Pittsburgh wanted to make a big returner move for 2024, signing Cordarrelle Patterson hours after the league passed the dynamic kickoff rule. It didn’t work out, and the Steelers finished last in kick return average this season. Still, their sights on improving the unit shouldn’t change, and Stuart could be a threat. He’s undersized and may not have much of a home on offense, but he can slide in as a No. 3 back and space player for a handful of offensive plays and hopefully give this team kick return juice they’ve lacked for years. 2017 was their last score.

Others Considered: CB Mac McWilliams, WR Konata Mumpfield, OL Jack Conley

Round 7 – 231st Overall: Aubrey Burks/FS West Virginia – 5’11, 209 pounds

Analysis: Safety is a real area Pittsburgh must address. Damontae Kazee is unlikely to return, and there’s little behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott. Ryan Watts is coming off a severe neck injury and just had surgery, starting over his rehab and recovery.

Burks would hardly solve all their problems, but he’d be another option. His draft stock took a hit with repeated 2024 injuries, including a scary moment to open the season. Head coach Neal Brown admitted Burks only played in two full games this year. Healthy in 2023, Burks had a solid season with 47 tackles (four for a loss), two sacks, one forced fumble, and a sack.

He played a lot of free safety in 2023 (407 snaps, per PFF) before seeing more slot corner in limited action in 2024 (107 snaps). Burks is local and probably popped on tape in 2023 as the team evaluated CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

Others Considered: ILB Shemar James, QB Brady Cook, S Dan Jackson

Round 7 – 247th Overall: CJ Dippre/TE Alabama – 6044, 260 pounds

Analysis: Dippre rounds out the class as a big-bodied blocking tight end. He weighed in at 6044, 260 pounds at the Senior Bowl.

Pittsburgh likes collecting plenty of tight ends, and they need depth behind Darnell Washington, who took a big step up as a blocker in 2024. MyCole Pruitt will probably hit free agency after serving in an in-line role following Arthur Smith in 2024. Pruitt is in his 30s with knee problems.

Dippre began his career at Maryland before flipping to Alabama his final two seasons. He wasn’t highly involved in the passing game, with just 65 career receptions and 21 this past season, but he won’t be doing a lot of catching in Pittsburgh.

Others Considered: WR Moose Muhammad III, RB Donovan Edwards, EDGE Brian Ugwu