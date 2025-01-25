2025 East-West Shrine Bowl Rosters: Official Heights & Weights And Other Measurements

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl will be played on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in front of NFL scouts and a national television audience. With the game less than a week away, we can pass along the official rosters for the historic annual college all-star contest, complete with the results from measurement sessions that took place this weekend.
Below are the official heights, weights, hand, arm, and wingspan measurements of both the East and the West rosters for the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl. The height measurements are, of course, done in eighths per the standard. That means the last number of the four digits is the eighth measurement. 1 = 1/8, 2 = 1/4, 3 = 3/8, 4 = 1/2, 5 = 5/8, 6 = 3/4, 7 = 7/8.
The Thursday night 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET and be televised on NFL Network.
2025 East-West Shrine Bowl Rosters & Measurements
|First
|Last
|Team
|Ht
|Wt
|Hand
|Arm
|Wing
|Tyler
|Baron
|E
|6044
|262
|10
|32 7/8
|80 1/8
|Zeek
|Biggers
|E
|6050
|320
|10 1/4
|35
|85 1/8
|Andres
|Borregales
|E
|5103
|199
|8 1/8
|29 1/8
|70 3/4
|Warren
|Brinson
|E
|6050
|310
|10 1/4
|34 1/8
|80 3/8
|Ja’Corey
|Brooks
|E
|6014
|191
|9 3/8L
|31 5/8
|76
|Carson
|Bruener
|E
|6007
|223
|9 1/2
|32
|77
|Cobee
|Bryant
|E
|5110
|171
|8 7/8
|31 7/8
|76
|Bryce
|Cabeldue
|E
|6046
|306
|9 1/8
|32 1/2
|80 3/8
|Efton
|Chism
|E
|5101
|195
|9 1/8
|30 1/8
|73 3/8
|Gerad
|Christian-Lichtenhan
|E
|6082
|328
|9 7/8
|35 7/8
|85 1/2
|Alijah
|Clark
|E
|6004
|188
|9 1/2
|30 1/4
|76 1/8
|Dalton
|Cooper
|E
|6054
|323
|9 5/8
|33 1/2
|79 7/8
|Tyler
|Cooper
|E
|6050
|305
|9 7/8
|32 3/8
|80 3/4
|Jacory
|Croskey-Merritt
|E
|5104
|206
|8 7/8
|31 5/8
|76 3/8
|Fadil
|Diggs
|E
|6041
|258
|10 1/2
|33 5/8
|78 3/8
|Mello
|Dotson
|E
|5117
|190
|8 1/2
|31 5/8
|77 1/8
|Jamon
|Dumas-Johnson
|E
|6002
|246
|9 1/4
|32
|78 1/8
|Joe
|Evans
|E
|6022
|337
|9 5/8
|34
|81
|Mitchell
|Evans
|E
|6052
|256
|9 1/4
|32
|77 1/8
|Rivaldo
|Fairweather
|E
|6031
|246
|9 1/2
|34 1/4
|83 1/8
|O’Donnell
|Fortune
|E
|6005
|188
|9
|31 7/8
|76 5/8
|Zah
|Frazier
|E
|6025
|189
|8 1/4
|33 1/8
|80 3/8
|Oronde
|Gadsden Jr.
|E
|6042
|247
|9 7/8
|33 5/8
|81 3/4
|Kenneth
|Grant
|E
|6034
|342
|9 7/8
|33 1/4
|81 1/4
|Joshua
|Gray
|E
|6033
|300
|9 3/8
|32
|78
|Tonka
|Hemingway
|E
|Tyron
|Herring
|E
|6010
|202
|9 3/8
|31 7/8
|76 3/4
|Joe
|Huber
|E
|6043
|308
|9 1/8
|32 5/8
|79 5/8
|Montrell
|Johnson
|E
|5112
|214
|9 1/8
|30 3/4
|75 1/2
|Jalen
|Kimber
|E
|5117
|181
|9
|31 3/4
|76 1/2
|Kai
|Kroeger
|E
|6031
|213
|9
|31 1/2
|76 3/8
|KeAndre
|Lambert-Smith
|E
|6003
|193
|8 7/8
|33 1/8
|77 5/8
|Dominic
|Lovett
|E
|5097
|181
|9
|31 1/2
|75
|Sean
|Martin
|E
|6052
|289
|10 1/2
|35 1/8
|84
|Brent
|Matiscik
|E
|6002
|232
|8 3/8
|30 1/4
|72 5/8
|Francisco
|Mauigoa
|E
|6014
|231
|10
|32 3/8
|76 5/8
|Kyle
|McCord
|E
|6025
|224
|9
|31 1/4
|73 7/8
|Kain
|Medrano
|E
|6024
|219
|8 7/8
|32 5/8
|76 3/4
|Jackson
|Meeks
|E
|6017
|216
|9 3/8
|30 7/8
|76 3/8
|RJ
|Mickens
|E
|6000
|207
|8 7/8
|32 1/2
|78 1/8
|Cam
|Miller
|E
|6007
|210
|9 1/4
|29 7/8
|72 3/4
|Glendon
|Miller
|E
|6020
|196
|8 3/4
|32 1/4
|77 1/2
|Nick
|Nash
|E
|6020
|198
|8 3/4
|31 1/2
|76 3/8
|Isaiah
|Neyor
|E
|6036
|222
|9 5/8
|34 7/8
|83 1/8
|Deshawn
|Pace
|E
|6010
|208
|9 1/2
|30 1/2
|73 1/2
|Chris
|Paul
|E
|6007
|224
|9 1/4
|30 1/8
|75 3/8
|JJ
|Pegues
|E
|6021
|323
|9 1/4
|33 1/4
|78 3/4
|Thomas
|Perry
|E
|6023
|311
|9 1/8
|31 5/8
|78 1/4
|Esa
|Pole
|E
|6052
|320
|9 7/8
|33 1/2
|81 3/8
|Elijah
|Ponder
|E
|6023
|257
|10
|32 7/8
|80 1/8
|Antwaun
|Powell-Ryland
|E
|6022
|253
|9 1/4
|31 1/8
|75 3/8
|Kaden
|Prather
|E
|6030
|209
|9 3/8
|31 7/8
|77 1/8
|Shavon
|Revel
|E
|6015
|188
|9 5/8
|32 5/8
|79 1/4
|Que
|Robinson
|E
|6041
|236
|9 5/8
|33 1/2
|78 1/2
|Raheim
|Sanders
|E
|6000
|224
|9 1/4
|31 7/8
|76 3/8
|Marques
|Sigle
|E
|5111
|196
|9 1/4
|30 5/8
|73 3/8
|Josh
|Simon
|E
|6037
|241
|10 1/4
|34
|82 1/2
|Mike
|Smith
|E
|6007
|213
|9 1/4
|32 3/8
|77 1/8
|Nazir
|Stackhouse
|E
|Payton
|Thorne
|E
|6014
|210
|9 3/8
|31 1/8
|76 1/8
|Corey
|Thornton
|E
|6002
|194
|9
|32 7/8
|79 3/4
|Dont’e
|Thornton
|E
|Jay
|Toia
|E
|6016
|339
|9 7/8
|32 1/2
|76 7/8
|Xavier
|Truss
|E
|6066
|310
|10 1/2
|33 3/8
|82 7/8
|Johnny
|Walker
|E
|6025
|246
|10
|33
|79 3/8
|Gareth
|Warren
|E
|6051
|330
|95/8
|33 5/8
|79
|Isas
|Waxter
|E
|6007
|212
|9 1/4
|32
|77 1/2
|Theo
|Wease
|E
|6022
|202
|8 1/2
|32 1/4
|77 7/8
|Aiden
|Williams
|E
|6055
|314
|9 3/8
|32 1/4
|79 1/2
|Jordan
|Williams
|E
|6054
|321
|9 5/8
|33 3/8
|80 5/8
|Ben
|Yurosek
|E
|6040
|242
|9 3/8
|33
|79 7/8
|Tommy
|Akingbesote
|W
|6033
|302
|9 7/8
|34 1/8
|81 1/8
|Zy
|Alexander
|W
|6010
|192
|9 1/4
|31 3/8
|76
|Tyler
|Batty
|W
|6050
|269
|9 3/8
|32 1/2
|79 3/8
|Tahj
|Brooks
|W
|5091
|229
|9 1/8
|30 3/4
|74 5/8
|Max
|Brosmer
|W
|6013
|216
|9 1/4
|31 3/4
|75 3/8
|Sam
|Brown
|W
|6016
|199
|9 1/4
|32 1/8
|76 5/8
|Teddye
|Buchanan
|W
|6017
|236
|9 1/2
|31 3/8
|74 3/8
|Chaz
|Chambliss
|W
|6016
|242
|9 1/2
|31 3/8
|77
|Jordan
|Clark
|W
|5091
|180
|8 7/8
|29 1/8
|71 1/8
|Jack
|Conley
|W
|6066
|327
|9 3/4
|33
|80 7/8
|Jalin
|Conyers
|W
|6030
|263
|9 1/2
|33 5/8
|79 3/8
|Brady
|Cook
|W
|6017
|209
|9 1/4
|32 5/8
|77 1/2
|Brandon
|Crenshaw-Dickson
|W
|6065
|313
|10 3/8
|34 1/2
|83
|Ethan
|Downs
|W
|6035
|272
|10 1/4
|31 3/8
|76 5/8
|Luke
|Elzinga
|W
|6040
|215
|8 1/2
|33
|79
|Ethan
|Garbers
|W
|6020
|205
|9 1/8
|31 7/8
|76 1/2
|Jacolby
|George
|W
|5104
|168
|9 1/2
|32 1/8
|74 3/4
|Eric
|Gregory
|W
|6025
|323
|9 1/2
|33
|80 5/8
|Jermari
|Harris
|W
|6001
|185
|9 1/2L
|31 1/8
|74 3/8
|Marcus
|Harris
|W
|Jared
|Harrison-Hunte
|W
|6030
|291
|8 7/8
|33
|79 3/4
|Gus
|Hartwig
|W
|6051
|312
|9 3/4L
|32 7/8
|79 3/8
|Ahmed
|Hassanein
|W
|6024
|273
|9
|32 3/8
|79 1/2
|Jay
|Higgins
|W
|5116
|226
|9 1/2
|31
|73 7/8
|Traeshon
|Holden
|W
|6014
|203
|9 3/8L
|32 3/8
|78 1/8
|Garnett
|Hollis
|W
|6002
|203
|8
|32
|76
|Jimmy
|Horn Jr.
|W
|5076
|171
|8 7/8
|30 3/4
|74 1/2
|Cam
|Horsley
|W
|6025
|307
|9 1/4
|33 1/8
|80 7/8
|Nash
|Hutmacher
|W
|6027
|314
|9 5/8
|31 3/8
|76 7/8
|Alijah
|Huzzie
|W
|5092
|194
|8 1/2
|30
|72 7/8
|Ja’Quinden
|Jackson
|W
|6015
|225
|9 1/2
|33
|79 3/4
|Nash
|Jones
|W
|6037
|314
|10 3/8
|33 1/4
|82 5/8
|Drew
|Kendall
|W
|6035
|304
|9 1/4
|32 3/8
|77 3/8
|Corey
|Kiner
|W
|5084
|212
|7 5/8L
|30 7/8
|73 7/8
|Luke
|Lachey
|W
|6053
|245
|9 1/2
|32 3/8
|79 1/4
|Robert
|Longerbeam
|W
|5105
|171
|8 1/4
|31 7/8
|75 1/2
|Phil
|Mafah
|W
|6002
|238
|9 1/4
|32 1/8
|NA
|Jason
|Marshall
|W
|6001
|202
|9 1/8
|30 5/8
|74 1/8
|Chandler
|Martin
|W
|5114
|233
|9 5/8
|31 5/8
|76 1/2
|Tim
|McKay
|W
|6037
|311
|9 1/2
|33 3/4
|79 1/2
|Jabbar
|Muhammad
|W
|5090
|185
|8 3/4
|29
|71 1/8
|Konata
|Mumpfield
|W
|5106
|188
|8 1/2
|29 5/8
|73
|Luke
|Newman
|W
|6034
|312
|9 1/4
|30 3/4
|76 1/8
|Greg
|Penn
|W
|6005
|235
|9
|31 1/8
|74 5/8
|Jordan
|Phillips
|W
|6012
|318
|9 3/8
|32 1/4
|80 1/8
|Hollin
|Pierce
|W
|6076
|342
|9 3/4
|36 5/8
|86 5/8
|Caden
|Prieskorn
|W
|6054
|255
|10 1/8
|33
|79 1/4
|Garmon
|Randolph
|W
|6065
|266
|9 3/8L
|34 1/4
|83
|Elijah
|Roberts
|W
|6032
|290
|10 1/8
|33 7/8
|82
|Carter
|Runyon
|W
|6042
|235
|9 3/8
|33 1/8
|81 3/8
|Shedeur
|Sanders
|W
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Shilo
|Sanders
|W
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Ben
|Sauls
|W
|5093
|185
|9 3/8
|29 1/4
|70 3/8
|Will
|Sheppard
|W
|6020
|198
|9 7/8
|32 1/4
|78 1/8
|Cam’Ron
|Silmon-Craig
|W
|5103
|184
|8 3/8
|29 5/8
|70 3/4
|Shamari
|Simmons
|W
|Aaron
|Smith
|W
|6004
|226
|8 3/8
|32 1/4
|75 3/4
|Tre
|Stewart
|W
|5087
|186
|9 3/8
|30 3/8
|72
|Trey
|Wedig
|W
|6065
|310
|9 3/4
|32 3/4
|81 3/4
|Marcus
|Wehr
|W
|6025
|298
|8 3/8
|32 3/8
|77 3/8
|Antwane
|Wells
|W
|6002
|203
|8 3/8
|32
|76 1/8
|CJ
|West
|W
|6005
|314
|9 7/8
|31 1/2
|78 7/8
|La’Johntay
|Wester
|W
|5092
|177
|8 1/8
|29 7/8
|71 7/8
|Ricky
|White
|W
|6004
|179
|8 7/8
|31 3/4
|76 1/4
|John
|Williams
|W
|6033
|324
|10 3/4
|34 3/4
|82 1/8
|Nohl
|Williams
|W
|Josh
|Wojciechowicz
|W
|6016
|239
|9 3/4
|31
|75
|Jackson
|Woodard
|W
|6017
|232
|8 7/8
|31
|77 1/2
|Craig
|Woodson
|W
|5116
|202
|8 1/2
|30 1/4
|75 3/8
|De’Rickey
|Wright
|W
|6031
|214
|8 5/8
|34 3/8
|NA