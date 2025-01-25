Article

2025 East-West Shrine Bowl Rosters: Official Heights & Weights And Other Measurements


Shrine Bowl

The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl will be played on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in front of NFL scouts and a national television audience. With the game less than a week away, we can pass along the official rosters for the historic annual college all-star contest, complete with the results from measurement sessions that took place this weekend.

Below are the official heights, weights, hand, arm, and wingspan measurements of both the East and the West rosters for the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl. The height measurements are, of course, done in eighths per the standard. That means the last number of the four digits is the eighth measurement. 1 = 1/8, 2 = 1/4, 3 = 3/8, 4 = 1/2, 5 = 5/8, 6 = 3/4, 7 = 7/8.

The Thursday night 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl will kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET and be televised on NFL Network.

2025 East-West Shrine Bowl Rosters & Measurements

First Last Team Ht Wt Hand Arm Wing
Tyler Baron E 6044 262 10 32 7/8 80 1/8
Zeek Biggers E 6050 320 10 1/4 35 85 1/8
Andres Borregales E 5103 199 8 1/8 29 1/8 70 3/4
Warren Brinson E 6050 310 10 1/4 34 1/8 80 3/8
Ja’Corey Brooks E 6014 191 9 3/8L 31 5/8 76
Carson Bruener E 6007 223 9 1/2 32 77
Cobee Bryant E 5110 171 8 7/8 31 7/8 76
Bryce Cabeldue E 6046 306 9 1/8 32 1/2 80 3/8
Efton Chism E 5101 195 9 1/8 30 1/8 73 3/8
Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan E 6082 328 9 7/8 35 7/8 85 1/2
Alijah Clark E 6004 188 9 1/2 30 1/4 76 1/8
Dalton Cooper E 6054 323 9 5/8 33 1/2 79 7/8
Tyler Cooper E 6050 305 9 7/8 32 3/8 80 3/4
Jacory Croskey-Merritt E 5104 206 8 7/8 31 5/8 76 3/8
Fadil Diggs E 6041 258 10 1/2 33 5/8 78 3/8
Mello Dotson E 5117 190 8 1/2 31 5/8 77 1/8
Jamon Dumas-Johnson E 6002 246 9 1/4 32 78 1/8
Joe Evans E 6022 337 9 5/8 34 81
Mitchell Evans E 6052 256 9 1/4 32 77 1/8
Rivaldo Fairweather E 6031 246 9 1/2 34 1/4 83 1/8
O’Donnell Fortune E 6005 188 9 31 7/8 76 5/8
Zah Frazier E 6025 189 8 1/4 33 1/8 80 3/8
Oronde Gadsden Jr. E 6042 247 9 7/8 33 5/8 81 3/4
Kenneth Grant E 6034 342 9 7/8 33 1/4 81 1/4
Joshua Gray E 6033 300 9 3/8 32 78
Tonka Hemingway E
Tyron Herring E 6010 202 9 3/8 31 7/8 76 3/4
Joe Huber E 6043 308 9 1/8 32 5/8 79 5/8
Montrell Johnson E 5112 214 9 1/8 30 3/4 75 1/2
Jalen Kimber E 5117 181 9 31 3/4 76 1/2
Kai Kroeger E 6031 213 9 31 1/2 76 3/8
KeAndre Lambert-Smith E 6003 193 8 7/8 33 1/8 77 5/8
Dominic Lovett E 5097 181 9 31 1/2 75
Sean Martin E 6052 289 10 1/2 35 1/8 84
Brent Matiscik E 6002 232 8 3/8 30 1/4 72 5/8
Francisco Mauigoa E 6014 231 10 32 3/8 76 5/8
Kyle McCord E 6025 224 9 31 1/4 73 7/8
Kain Medrano E 6024 219 8 7/8 32 5/8 76 3/4
Jackson Meeks E 6017 216 9 3/8 30 7/8 76 3/8
RJ Mickens E 6000 207 8 7/8 32 1/2 78 1/8
Cam Miller E 6007 210 9 1/4 29 7/8 72 3/4
Glendon Miller E 6020 196 8 3/4 32 1/4 77 1/2
Nick Nash E 6020 198 8 3/4 31 1/2 76 3/8
Isaiah Neyor E 6036 222 9 5/8 34 7/8 83 1/8
Deshawn Pace E 6010 208 9 1/2 30 1/2 73 1/2
Chris Paul E 6007 224 9 1/4 30 1/8 75 3/8
JJ Pegues E 6021 323 9 1/4 33 1/4 78 3/4
Thomas Perry E 6023 311 9 1/8 31 5/8 78 1/4
Esa Pole E 6052 320 9 7/8 33 1/2 81 3/8
Elijah Ponder E 6023 257 10 32 7/8 80 1/8
Antwaun Powell-Ryland E 6022 253 9 1/4 31 1/8 75 3/8
Kaden Prather E 6030 209 9 3/8 31 7/8 77 1/8
Shavon Revel E 6015 188 9 5/8 32 5/8 79 1/4
Que Robinson E 6041 236 9 5/8 33 1/2 78 1/2
Raheim Sanders E 6000 224 9 1/4 31 7/8 76 3/8
Marques Sigle E 5111 196 9 1/4 30 5/8 73 3/8
Josh Simon E 6037 241 10 1/4 34 82 1/2
Mike Smith E 6007 213 9 1/4 32 3/8 77 1/8
Nazir Stackhouse E
Payton Thorne E 6014 210 9 3/8 31 1/8 76 1/8
Corey Thornton E 6002 194 9 32 7/8 79 3/4
Dont’e Thornton E
Jay Toia E 6016 339 9 7/8 32 1/2 76 7/8
Xavier Truss E 6066 310 10 1/2 33 3/8 82 7/8
Johnny Walker E 6025 246 10 33 79 3/8
Gareth Warren E 6051 330 95/8 33 5/8 79
Isas Waxter E 6007 212 9 1/4 32 77 1/2
Theo Wease E 6022 202 8 1/2 32 1/4 77 7/8
Aiden Williams E 6055 314 9 3/8 32 1/4 79 1/2
Jordan Williams E 6054 321 9 5/8 33 3/8 80 5/8
Ben Yurosek E 6040 242 9 3/8 33 79 7/8
Tommy Akingbesote W 6033 302 9 7/8 34 1/8 81 1/8
Zy Alexander W 6010 192 9 1/4 31 3/8 76
Tyler Batty W 6050 269 9 3/8 32 1/2 79 3/8
Tahj Brooks W 5091 229 9 1/8 30 3/4 74 5/8
Max Brosmer W 6013 216 9 1/4 31 3/4 75 3/8
Sam Brown W 6016 199 9 1/4 32 1/8 76 5/8
Teddye Buchanan W 6017 236 9 1/2 31 3/8 74 3/8
Chaz Chambliss W 6016 242 9 1/2 31 3/8 77
Jordan Clark W 5091 180 8 7/8 29 1/8 71 1/8
Jack Conley W 6066 327 9 3/4 33 80 7/8
Jalin Conyers W 6030 263 9 1/2 33 5/8 79 3/8
Brady Cook W 6017 209 9 1/4 32 5/8 77 1/2
Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson W 6065 313 10 3/8 34 1/2 83
Ethan Downs W 6035 272 10 1/4 31 3/8 76 5/8
Luke Elzinga W 6040 215 8 1/2 33 79
Ethan Garbers W 6020 205 9 1/8 31 7/8 76 1/2
Jacolby George W 5104 168 9 1/2 32 1/8 74 3/4
Eric Gregory W 6025 323 9 1/2 33 80 5/8
Jermari Harris W 6001 185 9 1/2L 31 1/8 74 3/8
Marcus Harris W
Jared Harrison-Hunte W 6030 291 8 7/8 33 79 3/4
Gus Hartwig W 6051 312 9 3/4L 32 7/8 79 3/8
Ahmed Hassanein W 6024 273 9 32 3/8 79 1/2
Jay Higgins W 5116 226 9 1/2 31 73 7/8
Traeshon Holden W 6014 203 9 3/8L 32 3/8 78 1/8
Garnett Hollis W 6002 203 8 32 76
Jimmy Horn Jr. W 5076 171 8 7/8 30 3/4 74 1/2
Cam Horsley W 6025 307 9 1/4 33 1/8 80 7/8
Nash Hutmacher W 6027 314 9 5/8 31 3/8 76 7/8
Alijah Huzzie W 5092 194 8 1/2 30 72 7/8
Ja’Quinden Jackson W 6015 225 9 1/2 33 79 3/4
Nash Jones W 6037 314 10 3/8 33 1/4 82 5/8
Drew Kendall W 6035 304 9 1/4 32 3/8 77 3/8
Corey Kiner W 5084 212 7 5/8L 30 7/8 73 7/8
Luke Lachey W 6053 245 9 1/2 32 3/8 79 1/4
Robert Longerbeam W 5105 171 8 1/4 31 7/8 75 1/2
Phil Mafah W 6002 238 9 1/4 32 1/8 NA
Jason Marshall W 6001 202 9 1/8 30 5/8 74 1/8
Chandler Martin W 5114 233 9 5/8 31 5/8 76 1/2
Tim McKay W 6037 311 9 1/2 33 3/4 79 1/2
Jabbar Muhammad W 5090 185 8 3/4 29 71 1/8
Konata Mumpfield W 5106 188 8 1/2 29 5/8 73
Luke Newman W 6034 312 9 1/4 30 3/4 76 1/8
Greg Penn W 6005 235 9 31 1/8 74 5/8
Jordan Phillips W 6012 318 9 3/8 32 1/4 80 1/8
Hollin Pierce W 6076 342 9 3/4 36 5/8 86 5/8
Caden Prieskorn W 6054 255 10 1/8 33 79 1/4
Garmon Randolph W 6065 266 9 3/8L 34 1/4 83
Elijah Roberts W 6032 290 10 1/8 33 7/8 82
Carter Runyon W 6042 235 9 3/8 33 1/8 81 3/8
Shedeur Sanders W
Shilo Sanders W
Ben Sauls W 5093 185 9 3/8 29 1/4 70 3/8
Will Sheppard W 6020 198 9 7/8 32 1/4 78 1/8
Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig W 5103 184 8 3/8 29 5/8 70 3/4
Shamari Simmons W
Aaron Smith W 6004 226 8 3/8 32 1/4 75 3/4
Tre Stewart W 5087 186 9 3/8 30 3/8 72
Trey Wedig W 6065 310 9 3/4 32 3/4 81 3/4
Marcus Wehr W 6025 298 8 3/8 32 3/8 77 3/8
Antwane Wells W 6002 203 8 3/8 32 76 1/8
CJ West W 6005 314 9 7/8 31 1/2 78 7/8
La’Johntay Wester W 5092 177 8 1/8 29 7/8 71 7/8
Ricky White W 6004 179 8 7/8 31 3/4 76 1/4
John Williams W 6033 324 10 3/4 34 3/4 82 1/8
Nohl Williams W
Josh Wojciechowicz W 6016 239 9 3/4 31 75
Jackson Woodard W 6017 232 8 7/8 31 77 1/2
Craig Woodson W 5116 202 8 1/2 30 1/4 75 3/8
De’Rickey Wright W 6031 214 8 5/8 34 3/8 NA
