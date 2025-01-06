Schefter: ‘One Team’ Explored Mike Tomlin Trade

After lighting a match Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter doubled down on his report over NFL teams expressing interest in trading for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show Monday, Schefter said at least “one team” looked into the idea but quickly stumbled across roadblocks.

“I know we talked about it on Sunday Countdown and raised the idea that a couple of teams were pondering, and I think one team actually looked into it,” Schefter told McAfee’s show today. “And uncovered the fact that his contract has a no-trade clause in it. So even if Pittsburgh wanted to trade him, which we’ve gotten zero indication that it does, they couldn’t do that without his permission because he’s got a no-trade clause in his contract.”

Before Sunday’s Week 18 games, Schefter floated the idea of teams considering a trade for Tomlin. One of the most well-respected coaches in the league, he’d be out of a job for mere minutes if the Steelers fired him. Fresh off a contract extension, there’s zero chance Art Rooney II gives him a pink slip, leading to teams getting creative about acquiring Tomlin.

It’s no surprise to hear Tomlin’s three-year deal includes a no-trade clause, likely standard practice for someone paid as handsomely as he is. And there’s been no reporting that Tomlin or the Steelers have a desire to shop him, likely leaving any would-be phone calls from other clubs unanswered.

Schefter made clear Pittsburgh isn’t considering the idea.

“Pittsburgh doesn’t seem to be interested,” he said.

While a popular topic, coaching trades are rare in the NFL. Sean Payton and Bruce Arians are recent examples, but they weren’t currently coaching when they were dealt. Payton took a year off and Arians had retired before deals were struck with the team that gained control of their rights.

The last “true” head coach trade, someone actively coaching and shipped elsewhere, occurred in 2006 when Herm Edwards was traded from the New York Jets to the Kansas City Chiefs for a fourth-round pick. As enticing as these reports are, they’re media fodder more than anything else.

And they often likely stem from angling agents. Jay Glazer reported teams could try to trade for Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, most likely a play from O’Connell’s camp to receive a big-money extension from Minnesota after a 14-3 season than him actually being shipped away in what would be an objectively foolish move.

While the Tomlin trade rumors may swirl for a few more weeks, the odds of it happening are just about zero. That won’t stop the media from talking about it, but it should be treated as noise to Steelers fans, even those eager for a fresh start.