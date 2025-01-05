Adam Schefter Thinks Teams Will ‘See If They Can Stir Pittsburgh’s Interest’ In Mike Tomlin Trade

Losing streaks always come with a lot of media noise, but that is especially the case when a team enters the postseason on a historic losing streak. The Pittsburgh Steelers became just the third team in NFL history to enter the playoffs on a four-game losing streak. Things are obviously pointing towards another one-and-done postseason, which is exactly what the Steelers were focused on avoiding all offseason. Adam Schefter thinks Mike Tomlin could draw some trade interest from other teams around the league because of this unfortunate end to the season.

“There are gonna be teams out there that have watched the way that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season has ended and wonder whether they should call the Steelers to see if they should inquire about whether the Steelers would be willing to move on from Mike Tomlin and move him to another organization,” Schefter said via ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown. “I don’t think Pittsburgh will do that. That has not been what they’ve been about and there’s no indication that they would.

“But I do think there are teams wondering whether they should lob a call just to see if they could stir Pittsburgh’s interest.”

Here is a clip of the segment shared by Awful Announcing on X.

While he doesn't think the Steelers would do it, Adam Schefter thinks, given their late-season struggles, teams will consider calling the Steelers about a possible trade involving head coach Mike Tomlin. pic.twitter.com/g5MaV8nY9L — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 5, 2025

The Steelers just extended Tomlin’s contract this offseason through the 2027 season. They typically honor their contracts and rarely make any firings during the life of a contract when it comes to coaches. As Schefter said, this scenario seems highly unlikely.

That being said, Art Rooney II expressed a growing level of impatience within the organization with a lack of playoff success. If the Steelers lose in the first round of the playoffs again, which looks likely at the moment, then that impatience could reach a boiling point. If a team offers a king’s ransom for Tomlin, then I suppose stranger things have happened in the NFL before.

The most recent trade for a head coach was in 2023 involving Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints to the Denver Broncos. He was retired but still under contract and the Broncos gave up a first and second-round pick in exchange for Payton and a third-round pick.

Bill Belichick was another notable head coach trade in 2000 as the New York Jets shipped him to the New England Patriots for a first-round pick and some late-round pick swaps. But the most significant (in terms of compensation) trade involving a head coach was Jon Gruden in 2002. The Buccaneers received two first-round picks and two second-round picks.

It would probably take something significant for the Steelers to rock the boat with a trade involving Tomlin. He is just the third head coach since 1969. The Steelers love that consistency, and Tomlin is well respected around the league. Notable league insiders often say he would instantly be the hottest head coach candidate in the market if he was fired. It wasn’t long ago that he was a leading candidate for coach of the year this season.

“I don’t think Pittsburgh does it,” Schefter said to sum up the segment, assuming this hypothetical scenario even ends up playing out.

The Steelers completely overhauled their quarterback room, brought in a notable external offensive coordinator, made splashy free agent signings to bolster the defense, and invested draft capital to beef up the offensive line, and they still couldn’t muster a better record than last season. If indeed they do lose in the Wild Card round next week, that will make six playoff losses in a row dating back to their last win in 2016. At some point, something’s gotta give.