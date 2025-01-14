Russell Wilson’s Age Will Be Component Of Steelers’ QB Decision

Russell Wilson’s age isn’t a secret. And it’ll be part of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ discussion when they chart their quarterback path for 2025. While Mike Tomlin is leaving all options on the table at the onset of their offseason, he acknowledged Wilson being 36 years-old will be a factor.

“I’m certain that that will be a component of the discussion, but those discussions haven’t been had to this point,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel during his Tuesday year-end press conference.

Wilson turned 36 in November and will be 37 by the end of the 2025 NFL season. Physically, he still looked strong with a live arm and some mobility. Crucially, he showed his health after battling early-season calf injuries that derailed his training camp and start to the regular season. Despite taking heavy hits after becoming the Steelers’ starter, he didn’t miss any in-game time.

He’s maintained that his goal is playing into his 40s, still a rarity for quarterbacks even in this modern era. Since 2016, only three quarterbacks have thrown at least 50 passes in a season age 40 or older: Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers.

Still, Wilson’s age and likely desire for a multi-year contract extension will work against him. Pittsburgh’s other internal option is to roll with Justin Fields, who turns 26 in early March. With Fields being cheaper, more dynamic, and Tomlin praising his progression during his press conference, the initial tea leaves suggest the team is more likely to bring back Fields than Wilson. But the team won’t make any final decisions in short order, using the next two months to evaluate.

Until signing Skylar Thompson, the Steelers didn’t have a quarterback under contract for 2025. Even still, Thompson won’t be that answer and the Steelers must take all they learned about their current group to make the most informed and careful decision as possible.

Ultimately, Wilson’s age, like every factor, can and should be considered. But if the Steelers go in a different direction, it’ll be his and the offense’s slumping play down the stretch that will prove the catalyst for the team hitching its wagon to someone else.